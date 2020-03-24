Lancaster city police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Eric Kubic, 46, of Kirkwood, and Trina Drum, 31, of Lancaster, were charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call of people in a vehicle throwing things out of their vehicle at 8:13 p.m. March 22 in the 100 block of Beaver Street, police said. Kubic’s license was found to be suspended, and he was charged with driving under suspension, police said.

LANCASTER: Kurt Zackary Farmer, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness at 10:26 a.m. March 14 in the 200 New Queen Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Michael Riehl, 56, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after he was seen placing a green substance into his pants’ pocket as an attempt to conceal the item at 12:59 p.m. March 13 in the first block of East Vine Street, police said.

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Bryan Lamont Hall, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault and public drunkenness after he physically assaulted a woman, causing her minor injury, at 3:38 a.m. March 21 in the 800 block of North Duke Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Mercedez Sarah Davido, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, physical menace and terroristic threats after she fought another person and threatened the person with a knife at 7:12 p.m. March 19 in the 600 block of East Marion Street, police said.

LANCASTER: A 20-year-old man was dropped off at Lancaster General Hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound and told police he had been shot between 9 and 11:13 p.m. March 15 in the 500 block of Woodward Street, police said.

FORGERY

LANCASTER: Melina Sanders, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with forgery after she attempted to cash a fraudulent check at Fulton Bank, 528 Greenfield Road at 5:57 p.m. March 20, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A mountain bike was stolen from a residence between 8 p.m. March 17 and 12 p.m. March 18 in the first block of West New Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Several tools belonging to contractors were stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. March 13 and 7:30 a.m. March 16 in the 500 block of West King Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Aaron Matthew Webb, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment after he grabbed a woman around the neck, lifted her off the ground and held her against a wall to the degree that she couldn’t breathe and felt as if she would pass out, and then held her into the floor while pressing his knee into the side of her neck while her face remained pressed into the floor at 5 p.m. March 20 in the 800 block of Pleasure Road, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

MANHEIM TWP.: Kevin Robert Senft, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief after he drove the wrong way on both Route 30 and Route 283 at 1:29 a.m. March 18, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A blue Trek Marlin bicycle was stolen between 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. March 20 from the 600 block of Valley Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two lawn mowers were stolen from Wrecklamations, 1119 Manheim Pike, in between March 13 – 20, police said. Total loss is $95, police said.

HARRASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Daniel M. Nadu, 52, of Pequea, was charged after he grabbed, shoved and struck another person at 11:16 p.m. March 7 at the Stoner Bar & Grille, 605 Granite Run Drive, police said.

Manor Township police

MANOR TWP.: Michael Oberdorff Jr., 20, of Lancnaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and prohibited offensive weapons after police found nine bags of suspected crack cocaine, 52 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a grinder and a Taser at 10:19 a.m. March 19 near the 2600 block of Charlestown Road, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Julius Brock Taylor, 27, of Columbia, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers and driving while operating privilege is suspended after he was observed driving at a high rate of speed and fled from an officer at 10:19 a.m. March 19 near the 2600 block of Charlestown Road, police said.

New Holland police

BURGLARY, THEFT, CONSPIRACY

EARL TWP.: Jennifer Leigh Goldthwaite, 41, and Christopher Gordon, 20, both of Flemington, New Jersey, were charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy after police responded to a report of two people possibly trying to gain access into a residence and steal French bulldog puppies at 10:13 p.m. March 22 in the 600 block of Maple Grove Road, police said. Police then located a suspicious vehicle nearby with six golden retriever puppies, which were later found to be stolen. The total value of the stolen puppies was close to $5,000, police said.

FORGERY

NEW HOLLAND: Mary Coleman, 51, of New Holland, was charged with forgery and access device fraud after she fraudulently used her employers debit card multiple times and forged several checks, taking a total of $36,000, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: Charles Jayron Newswanger, 19, Ephrata, was charged with simple assault after choking a woman until she lost consciousness for an unknown period of time at 12:41 a.m. March 20 in the 500 block of West Church Road, police said.

