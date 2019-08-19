Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Zimire Dasheen Jones, 29, Jennifer Foreacre, 35, and Tara Arlene Truitt, 40, were charged with felony retail theft after they stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise Aug. 16 from Walmart, 890 E. Main St., police said.

Pequea Township police

THEFT

PEQUEA TWP.: A red and white 2012 Puma Romeo 150 CC Moped valued at $800 was taken overnight Aug. 14-15 from a residence in the 200 block of Millwood Road, police said. A reward is being offered for its safe return. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-664-1180 or leave a tip at www.pequeatownshippd.org

State Police

HARASSMENT

COLERAIN TWP.: Melissa Blessing, 43, of Quarryville, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment stemming from a fight in which she pulled someone by a shirt, threw items and scratched another person July 7 on Wesley Road, according to police and court documents.

THEFT

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: A black 2007 Wells Cargo trailer loaded with a John Deer tractor and loader attachment was stolen overnight July 7-8 from the parking lot behind Musser's Market, 35 Friendly Drive, police said.