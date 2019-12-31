East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Thomasina Larue, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and retail theft on Dec. 21 at CVS, 630 Centerville Road, police said.

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two Honda generators were stolen Dec. 29 from Lancaster Honda, 2350 Dairy Road, after a showroom window was broken to gain entry, police said. The loss and damage was put at $3,870.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Douglas Hess, 50, of Millersville, was charged after a traffic stop Dec. 12 on Columbia Avenue, near Urban Drive, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Luis Matos, 41, of Marietta, was charged after a reckless driving complaint Dec. 12, police said. Matos was stopped on Spooky Nook Road near Route 283.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Edwin Jose Plaza, 41, of Washington Boro, was charged after a two-vehicle crash Dec. 15 in the 3400 block of Blue Rock Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Alexander Matesig, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession after police officers arrived at Matesig's house with a warrant for his arrest for prior charges and found 3.6 grams of marijuana and a grinder Nov. 26 in the 200 block of Silverwind Centre North, police said.

MILLERSVILLE: Derek Bell, 34, homeless, was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a welfare check and found Bell under the influence of drugs. Bell later admitted to mixing tobacco with "spice" — a synthetic marijuana — and smoking it Dec. 19 in the 300 block of College Manor Avenue, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG: Napolaun Brown, 26, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession after an incident on Dec. 21 in the 400 block of Historic Drive, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

MOUNTVILLE: Police were seeking Monte Blake York Jr., 40, of Mount Joy, on charges of strangulation, simple assault, intimidation of a witness and terroristic threats after an alleged domestic violence incident Dec. 24 in the 3600 block of Orkney Road, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call West Hempfield Township police at 1-800-957-2677.

