East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Todd C. Kemble, 33, of Mohnton, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence after police pulled him over in the 100 block of East Church Street for driving recklessly on Feb. 22, police said. Kemble admitted to smoking marijuana before driving and a blood test showed that fentanyl was also in his system, police said.

EAST EARL: Alexander J. Anderson, 33, of East Earl, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found parked in the road on March 13, in the first block of Cocalico Creek Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was .235%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Brandi S. Kilhefner, 39, of Reamstown, was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a telephone pole in the 200 block of South Reamstown Road on March 13, police said. Kilhefner’s blood alcohol content was .104%, police said.

DENVER: Jason R. Lintner, 40, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after an incident on March 13, in the parking lot of Turkey Hill on Denver Road, police said. Lintner’s blood alcohol content was .142%, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

SHOPLIFTING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man stole a pair of socks and an Adidas fanny pack from a Famous Footwear Store at Tanger Outlets at around 2:15 p.m. on March 1, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man and woman stole a pair of Vans sneakers from a Famous Footwear Store at Tanger Outlets at around 2:30 p.m. on March 4, police said. The woman hid the sneakers in shopping bag before handing them off to the man, who exited the store without paying, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man stole two bottles of vodka from a Fine Wine and Good Spirits at 2350 Lincoln Highway East at around 5:15 p.m. on March 8, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Nearly one dozen vehicles were broken into overnight in the Highland Acres neighborhood, with money, collectibles and person items being stolen, police said. A majority of the vehicles were unlocked, police said. Several of the vehicles appeared to have been damaged by a BB gun or air rifle, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

Lititz: Devon Lin Miller, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for unsafe driving at 1:54 a.m. on March 14, police said. His blood alcohol content was .09, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Kyle A. Beasley, 22, of Washington Boro, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations following a single vehicle roll-over crash in the 1000 block of Central Manor Road at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 29, police said. Officers found the crashed vehicle, but Beasley had fled the scene to a nearby residence, having sustained several injuries, police said. Beasley had a BAC of 0.169%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Raymond Krushinski, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of harassment after striking a person during an argument in the 1000 block of Williamsburg Road sometime during the night of March 15-16, police said. An eyewitness told investigators Krushinski then made threatening statements and gestures, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

AKRON BOROUGH: Eric Stipe, 25, of Akron, was charged with driving under the influence after police were called to a three-vehicle crash at 12:57 a.m. on March 7, in the 400 block of South 9th Street, police said. Stipe was the driver of the vehicle that hit two parked cars, pushing them partially into the roadway, according to police.

THEFT

WEST EARL TWP.: Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of New Holland, was charged with theft and conspiracy after stealing four tires and wheels from a pickup truck parked at Mark Martin Motors at 4126 Oregon Pike sometime between midnight at 8 a.m. on Feb. 22, police said.