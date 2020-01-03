Columbia Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Timothy S. Kelley, 50, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after police were called to an overdose at the intersection of North Second and Cedar streets on Dec. 18, 2019, at 3:45 p.m., police said. A witness told officers that Kelley had drove into and knocked over a street sign, police said. A capped needle and a glassine packet were in plain view, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: Jeremy T. Leperson-Jones, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence near North Seventh and Chestnut streets on Dec. 19, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Christopher John Chaney, 48, of Columbia, was charged with theft for using stolen credit and debit cards to purchase beer and cigarettes on Dec. 9 near 10th and Manor Streets, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew L. Branstetter, 51, of Lancaster, was charged after police responded to a welfare call and found him unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle, parked in a lot Dec. 31 in the 2300 block of Oregon Pike, police said. Branstetter's blood alcohol content was 0.332%, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Tyjoun Michael Romero, 21, of Columbia, was charged after he stole $406 from a bedroom dresser sometime between Dec. 5 and 6 in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Samuel James Mitchell, 24, of Lititz, was charged after a single-vehicle accident Dec. 26 in the 700 block of Brunnerville Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.16%, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Jonathan L. Reinhard, of Lititz, was charged after a single-vehicle accident Dec. 26 in the 2100 block of Kissel Hill Road, police said. He refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

CLAY TWP.: Isidro Anthony Pino-Rodriguez, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest after he was found lying face down in the grass and found to be possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Wood Corner Road and West Main Street, police said.

Lancaster police

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Jose E. Figureroa-Ortiz, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Dec. 31 in the 800 block of Rolridge Avenue, police said.

