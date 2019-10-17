East Earl

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Stephanie Rivera-Rodriguez, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence and failing to stop at a traffic signal after police stopped her about 2:26 a.m. Sept. 21 on Division Highway near Main Street, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Reiyna Starr Yunkin, age 20, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without rear lights after police stopped her about 1:07 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 300 block of West Orange Street, police said. She also didn't have a driver's license, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Sakeena Nicole Keith, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after she threw a brick through a vehicle windshield about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 400 block Judie Lane, causing $500 damage, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Krystalyn Marie Souther, 33, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal trespass after entering a property without permission Oct. 10 in the 700 block Wallingford Road, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Dajore D. Grove, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana after a crash about 1 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 300 block Abbeyville Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Alex Gene Miller, 27, of Columbia, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and paraphernalia after police found him unconscious on a bench in front of Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, about 12:22 a.m. Sept. 23, police said.

FLEEING POLICE/THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph Lee Mackey, Jr., 50, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing police and retail theft after he tried to steal $123 worth of items from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, then drove off in a vehicle and sped away from police, who were given the vehicle's description, on Sept. 22, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul T. Wilson, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he put another person in a headlock and refused to let go, despite numerous requests, about 8 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 2000 block Robindale Avenue, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Shaquetta L. Johnson, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she stole about $24 worth of merchandise on Sept. 22 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Keeshond Dwayne Cole, Jr., 28, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he stole about $160 worth of merchandise on Oct. 10 from Giant, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jessica Anne Dorrett, 38, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation after crashing on Ironville Pike about 11:58 p.m. Sept. 24, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: All Notary And Tag Service, 1288 Robert Fulton Highway, was entered without force between Sept. 21-23 and $350 stolen, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG TWP.: Silas Shreiner, 18, of Strasburg, was charged with drug possession after he was found with marijuana and paraphernalia after providing two 17 year olds with LSD on Oct. 11, police said.

THEFT

LEACOCK TWP.: Nine Welsh Corgis, valued at $9,900, were stolen between Oct. 10-11 from a property in the 3400 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said.