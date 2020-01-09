East Cocalico Township police
THEFT
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Olivia B. Gregg, 23, no address, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after she took a friend's 2009 Ford Focus on Jan. 4 in the first block of Grouse Drive, police said.
Ephrata police
DUI
EPHRATA: Jordan P. Keener, 23, of Stevens, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after police received a reckless driving complaint and stopped Keener's vehicle on Dec. 29 in the 600 block of South State Street, police said. Keener's blood alcohol content was 0.22%, police said.
EPHRATA: Gabriel Marin, 46, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after police received a reckless driving complaint and stopped Marin's vehicle on Dec. 20 in the 900 block of West Main Street, police said.
EPHRATA: Dominic E. Manning, 21, of York, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he drove away with another person's custom built computer system on Dec. 9 in the 400 block of North Reading Road, police said.
Manheim Township police
THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Darryl C. Henderson, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he stole $126.14 worth of products on Jan. 3 from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Jameelia C. Smith, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she stole $254.69 worth of products on Jan. 3 from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.
Manor Township police
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Jose Manuel Sanchez, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and two summary traffic violations after police stopped his vehicle because he failed to stop at a stop sign on Dec. 22 in the Ursinus and Eastman Avenues, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
MANOR TWP.: Amanda Sue Goodman, 26, of Mountville, was charged with possession of small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and two summary traffic violations after police stopped her Honda Civic for driving into another lane and found a small amount of marijuana, a grinder and two digital scales on Nov. 24 in the 2600 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.
THEFT
MANOR TWP.: John Pearson, 50, of Columbia, was charged with theft by deception and forgery after he deposited a altered check and withdrew $1,358 from his account on June 3 at Member's 1st Credit Union, 2050 Columbia Avenue, police said.