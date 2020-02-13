Columbia police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Two packages were stolen from a house in the 200 block of Avenue J sometime after Jan. 23, according to police. One package contained a Bose Sound System valued at $200.34 and the other package was a comforter, valued at $23, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.

East Lampeter Township

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Christopher Johnson, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia after he was found soliciting at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Oakview Road at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 11, police said. An officer recognized him from a previous incident in which Johnson provided false information about his identity due to an outstanding warrant, police said. Johnson was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Charles Stewart, 38, of Airville, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway East at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 11, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Leann Stewart, 33, of Airville, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway East at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 11, police said.

Manor Township police

BURGLARY

MANOR TWP.: Steven Charles Gatch, 45, address unknown, was charged with burglary after police responded to call for stolen items at a residence in the first block of Cornell Avenue at 9:49 p.m. Jan. 10, police said. Police were told by the resident that a Puma backpack containing a work badge, various clothing items, Adderall medication and a Spark Drone were stolen from a residence, police said. The resident said that "Kevin Storm" had been at the residence, who was later identified as Gatch, police said. The whereabouts of Gatch are unknown at this time and Manor Township Police Department is looking for help in locating Gatch. If anyone has information about Gatch's whereabouts please contact the Manor Township Police Department at 717-299-5231.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG: Frank Amoriello, 46, of New Providence, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended after an incident at the intersection of Refton Road and Beaver Valley Pike Feb. 1, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Daniel Fisher, 63, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence after police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Diller Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2, police said. When officers arrived, they observed that Fisher, one of the drivers involved in the crash, was displaying signs of intoxication, police said. Fisher's blood alcohol content was 0.17%, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: Jean Grant, 60, of Harrisburg was charged with driving under the influence after police were dispatched to a crash in the 400 block of West Main Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found that Grant had backed her vehicle into another vehicle, and that she displayed signs of impairment, police said. Grant's blood alcohol content was 0.15%, police said.

