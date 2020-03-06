Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Miguel Angel DeJesus-Gomez, 21, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 6:49 p.m. March 4 in the 300 block of South Second Street, police said.

COLUMBIA: Adam Michael Hammond, 31, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 6:41 p.m. March 4 in the 100 block of Walnut Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DRUG CHARGES, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: William Shue, 39, of Ephrata, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and receiving stolen property after an incident Feb. 11 in the first block of Bill Drive, police said.

East Hempfield police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD: $14,367.38 worth of hand-held blowers, backpack blowers, hedge trimmers, string trimmers, chain saws and power augers were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and 7 a.m. Feb. 19 from The Ground Guys, 716 Catherine Street, police said.

FALSE ID TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD: Reyson Reinoso Mateo, 26, of York, was charged Feb. 19 with false identification to law enforcement after a traffic stop Feb. 16 on Route 30 eastbound in the area of Rohrerstown Road, police said.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED VEHICLE/PROPERTY

EAST HEMPFIELD: Gregory Desolis, 36, of Lancaster, was charged Feb. 19 with accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property after a hit-and-run vehicle crash Jan. 9 on State Road, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD: Matthew Marino, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 19 after a vehicle crash Feb. 15 at the intersection of Marietta Avenue and Running Pump Road, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD: Maritza Gonzalez, 48, of Lancaster, was charged Feb. 19 with retail theft and criminal conspiracy aiding retail theft after taking $83.23 worth of items Feb. 11 from That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: Joshua Green, 41, of Lancaster, was charged Feb. 19 with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after taking $83.23 worth of items Feb. 11 from That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD: Dennis Justiniano, 28, of Lancaster, was charged Feb. 19 with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Catherine Street, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: Keysi Rodriguez, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Feb. 19 after a traffic stop Jan. 23 on Rohrerstown Road, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD: Four separate vehicles had a tire punctured sometime between 5 p.m. Feb. 17 and 5 a.m. Feb. 18 at Fastenal, 1771 Columbia Avenue, police said. Total estimated value of loss is $800, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: A vehicle's tire was punctured sometime between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 18 in the parking lot of McDonald's, 1755 Columbia Avenue, police said. Total estimated value of loss is $150, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Mallory Ross, 21, of Elm, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at 12:45 a.m. March 2 at the intersection of Creekhill Road and Hartman Station Road, police said.

TRESPASSING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Grayson Pleasant, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with trespassing after he was found sleeping in the laundry room at Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, at 6:12 a.m. March 2, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Lilly Burke, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at 2:34 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 2000 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said.

Millersville Borough police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Douglas S. Schwenker, 31, of Millersville, was charged following an early morning vehicle accident in the 400 block of North Prince Street on Feb. 27, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Christopher Lee Lopez, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana after he was found smoking marijuana out in the open at 6:58 p.m. March 2 in the 1330 Wabank Road, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Merquiades DeJesus, 65, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for erratic driving at 1:15 a.m. March 1 on Route 222 North at Route 30 East, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Michael E. McClean, 56, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was observed taking $248.89 around 4:38 p.m. Feb. 14 from Weis Market, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

Mount Joy police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Chad N. Downey, 42, of Mount Joy, was charged Monday after an incident at his Grandview Circle resident, police said.

