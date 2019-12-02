Ephrata police
VEHICLE THEFT
EPHRATA TWP.: Someone stole a 2010 Toyota Camry between about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and early morning Dec. 1 from the first block of Brookfield Drive and apparently crashed into a utility pole, shearing it off, and leaving the car behind in the first block of Bethany Road, police said. Anybody with information is asked to contact police at (717) 738-9200.
Lititz police
DUI
LITITZ: Samuel A Fonzi, 32, of Conestoga, was charged with DUI after police stopped him for unsafe driving and an equipment violation around 11 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 600 block of South Broad Street, police said. Police determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance or a combination of controlled substances, but he refused to be tested, police said.
STALKING
LITITZ: Eleuter Reyes-Deleon Jr., 44, of Manheim, was charged with stalking Nov. 23 after he sent a threatening message to a person he had been previously arrested for committing a crime against, police said.
State Police
BURGLARY
SADSBURY TWP.: A green John Deere Gator all-terrain vehicle and a red Honda ATV were reported stolen from a barn of the 1100 block of Gap Road on Nov. 30 and were last seen driving toward Christiana borough on William Run Road, police said. Anybody with information is asked to contact Trooper Fretz at (717) 299-7650.
FLEEING/DUI
EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Harold Donald Weaver, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing police and DUI after he failed to stop for police for a traffic violation about 1:40 a.m. Dec. 1 on I-83 South in Dauphin County, police said. He led police on a 47-minute chase before the chase ended near Donegal Springs and Kraybill Church roads, police said.