East Hempfield police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unknown person used a weapon to shoot and break a sliding glass door causing $300 of damage on Dec. 8 in the 1000 block of Nissley Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unknown person threw a brick through a window damaging the glass, screen and an interior cabinet causing $550 of damage Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of Nissley Road, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unknown person broke into four cars and caused $1,500 of damage and stole $1,070 worth of items Dec. 10 at the Hempfield Recreation Commission, 950 Church Street, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unknown person stole a 3-carat diamond ring and money, a $12,100 loss, during Dec. 4 and 12 at a residence in the 1700 block of Ridgeview Avenue, police said.

Manheim Township police

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person stole $2,000 worth of roofing materials from a job site Dec. 13-19 at Lancaster Shopping Center, 1601 Lititz Pike, police said.