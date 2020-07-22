Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Kyle Thomas, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after an incident in the 1000 block of Barber St. at 11:49 a.m. July 5, police said.

East Earl Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST EARL TWP.: Corey B. Gentile, 19, of East Earl Township, was charged with terroristic threats after a domestic dispute July 10, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Michael A. Hall, 29, of New Holland, was charged with retail theft after police said he stole merchandise worth $399.99 from a business in East Earl Township June 30.

UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES

EAST EARL TWP.: Rodler Alcine, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after he made false written statements on a firearm transaction record form while attempting to purchase a firearm at The Sportsman's Shop at 1214 Main Street on March 19, police said.

Ephrata police

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

RETAIL THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Jediah Coleman, 19, no address provided, was charged with retail theft after he stole $180 worth of vaping products from a convenience store on North Reading Road on July 20, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONOY TWP.: Raymond L. Vanzandt, 63, no address provided, was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 2300 block of River Road on July 17, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: