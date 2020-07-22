Columbia Borough police
HARASSMENT
COLUMBIA: Kyle Thomas, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after an incident in the 1000 block of Barber St. at 11:49 a.m. July 5, police said.
East Earl Township police
TERRORISTIC THREATS
EAST EARL TWP.: Corey B. Gentile, 19, of East Earl Township, was charged with terroristic threats after a domestic dispute July 10, police said.
RETAIL THEFT
EAST EARL TWP.: Michael A. Hall, 29, of New Holland, was charged with retail theft after police said he stole merchandise worth $399.99 from a business in East Earl Township June 30.
UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES
EAST EARL TWP.: Rodler Alcine, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after he made false written statements on a firearm transaction record form while attempting to purchase a firearm at The Sportsman's Shop at 1214 Main Street on March 19, police said.
Ephrata police
RETAIL THEFT
EPHRATA TWP.: Jediah Coleman, 19, no address provided, was charged with retail theft after he stole $180 worth of vaping products from a convenience store on North Reading Road on July 20, police said.
Susquehanna Regional police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONOY TWP.: Raymond L. Vanzandt, 63, no address provided, was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 2300 block of River Road on July 17, police said.