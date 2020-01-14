East Lampeter Township police
ASSAULT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Robert Holmes, 21, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief after a domestic dispute on Jan. 12 at the Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, police said.
HARASSMENT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Jesus Hernandez, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after assaulting an employee asked him for a receipt while he was exiting the store at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Walmart, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Tia Glover, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after yelling and throwing water at others at 12 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Burlington Coat Factory, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, police said.
Manheim Township police
ASSAULT
LANCASTER TWP.: Raneldo Recardo Holder, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment after a domestic dispute in which Holder grabbed a woman by the throat, pushed her to the ground, causing her to strike her head on Jan. 12 at 2:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of Grofftown Road, police said. When officers arrested Holder, he attempted to walk away, pulled against officers and punched an officer on the side of the head, police said.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas John Sposito, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after he stole $112 worth of prescription medication from his roommate on Dec. 25 at 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Wallingford Road, police said.
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Danin A. Burnsides, 45, of Lancaster was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for an expired registration plate and exhibited signs of impairment at 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Grandview Boulevard, police said. Chemical testing showed the presence of THC in his blood sample, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Mary S. Gesualdi, 65, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence following a crash investigation at 7:44 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Gesualdi had a blood alcohol content of 0.272%, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
LANCASTER TWP.: Michele M. Ulearey, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an altercation in which Ulearey threw various items at others and threatened to "kill" or "shoot" them at 2:48 p.m. on Dec. 18 on North Conestoga Drive, police said.
New Holland police
DRUG CHARGES
EARL TWP.: Shawn Meadows, 29, of New Holland, was charged with possession of designer drug and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a disturbance call and found Meadows in a vehicle in the possession of synthetic marijuana at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the 1800 block of Division Highway, police said.
EARL TWP.: Angela Hornberger, 33, of Stevens, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a disturbance call and found Hornberger in a vehicle in the possession of methamphetamine at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the 1800 block of Division Highway, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
THEFT
MANHEIM: Kimberly E. Lindemuth, 49, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft after she left with several items without payment on Dec. 28 at the Grocery Outlet, 703 Lancaster Road, Manheim, police said.
LITITZ: Melody Miller, 57, of Mount Joy, was charged with theft after she left without paying for $20.86 worth of merchandise on Dec. 23 at Sheetz, 701 Furnace Hills Pike, police said.
Strasburg Borough police
ALTERED FORGED OR COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS
STRASBURG: Corey Scott Prokay, 21, of Kinzers, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after an incident on Jan. 9 at Rutters, 405 Historic Drive, police said.