East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kelly A Zeager, 51, of Akron, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle after a Nov. 17 crash in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road, police said. They reported that two parked vehicles were struck and the striking vehicle left the scene but was found disabled nearby a few minutes later. Zeager was the driver and a breath test found she had a blood alcohol content of .17%, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Scott Reinhold, 35, of Adamstown, was charged after employees of the Turkey Hill in the 2500 block of North Reading Road reported that on Nov. 14 they saw a male leave without paying for several packages of Pop-Tarts, police said. They reported that he was identified by surveillance video and the charge was graded as a felony “due to multiple prior retail theft convictions.”

East Lampeter police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Kaitlynn Santana, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for a vehicle code violation at 2 a.m. on Jan. 10, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: David Althouse, 40, of Manheim, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched for a disturbance at 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Marageline Rivera, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with summary retail theft after police stopped her and found her to be in possession of $87 worth of merchandise on Jan. 9 at 2:25 p.m. at Kohls, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

LITITZ: Lonnie N. Robinson, 31, of Newmanstown, was charged with escape and possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers stopped a vehicle and Robinson, who was a passenger, fled the vehicle on foot on Dec. 28 at 2:27 p.m. in the 600 block of South Broad Street, police said. Officers found a small amount of marijuana near the passenger seat, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Karen L. Garman, 51, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after officers responded to a disturbance involving someone breaking windows and found Garman under the influence of alcohol and learned that she had driven to the location and caused the disturbance on Dec. 22 at 9:24 p.m. in the 100 block of South Spruce Street, police said. Garman had a breath alcohol content of 0.142%, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles G. Kulzer, 29, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was found smoking marijuana in the parking lot of Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 29, police said. Police searched Kulzer and found him in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: George Edward McClain, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was observed stealing $83.19 worth merchandise at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at CVS Pharmacy, 1278 Millersville Pike, police said. McClain remains a wanted person, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Craig Grebe, 41, of Narvon, was charged with driving under the influence and summary traffic violations after police responded to a report of a reckless driver and identified the driver as Grebe at 5:46 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 800 block of Weaverland Road, police said. Grebe had a blood alcohol content of .225%, police said.

