Columbia police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Ricky L. Paules, 64, of York, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a report of an accident and found Paules sitting in a parked car and another damaged vehicle in the south bound travel lane he hit a vehicle with his car and police found him to be intoxicated on Dec. 2 at Third and Chestnut streets, police said.

STALKING

COLUBMIA: Kyles James Spicer, 22, of Bainbridge, was charged with stalking on Dec. 31 in the 800 block of Houston Street, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Derek Robert Zink, 31, of Columbia, was charged with possession of marijuana after police responded to reports of a domestic dispute and saw two marijuana growing lockers and several jars of marijuana in plain sight on Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of Cloverton Drive, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Michael Koshinksy, 46, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft after he did not pay for $270 worth of items at the self-checkout line on Jan. 3 at Walmart, 890 East Main St., police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Jamie Carrine Wenger, 33, of Manheim, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and one count of retail theft after officers took Wenger into custody after she stole $30.15 worth of merchandise and found five glassine baggies of heroin and two hypodermic needles on Dec. 31 at Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Carlos Ruben Cartagena, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver cocaine after police found him inside a parked vehicle and found 39.9 grams of cocaine, 22.4 grams of marijuana, two THC oil vape cartridges, baggies, two silver spoons, an aluminum can, two straws and one pack of cigarillos on Jan. 2 in the 500 block of Kensington Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Isaiah R. Cabrera, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with with possession with intent to deliver Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him unconscious inside of a vehicle and located 130 Xanax pills, four glass smoking pipes, a metal marijuana grinder and a plastic container on Jan. 3 in the 2500 block Lititz Pike, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: William M. Skilling, 40, of Harrisburg, was charged with theft after he stole three separate controlled substance medications and $50 from a residence on Dec. 30 in the 600 block of Chatham Way, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Michael C. McMinn, 55, of Manor Township, was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a report of car almost striking several parked cars and found McMinn visibly intoxicated on Dec. 20 in the 2500 block of Valley Drive, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Madeline Marquez, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a police officer observed Marquez driving a vehicle and swerving on Dec. 21 at Columbia Avenue, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Brandon Michael Russell, 21, of Manor Township, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he rear-ended another vehicle on Aug. 22 at Ironstone Ridge Road, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Keenan T. Lambright, 19, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Dec. 14 at Willow Street Pike, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Marco A. Utrera, 19, Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Nov. 27 at Millport Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Alex C. Barreto, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Jan. 3 at Millport Road, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: