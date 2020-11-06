COLUMBIA BOROUGH POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Janet Faye Hennessey, 59, of Columbia, was charged after committing an act of aggravated assault while in the 400 block of Locust Street on Oct. 30, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Nelson Rafael Rodriguez, Jr., 33, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal mischief and public drunkenness after he disturbed a resident in the 900 block of Spruce Street and later punched a dent in a police car on Oct. 22, police said.

ROBBERY

COLUMBIA: A man attacked a woman from behind, punched her face repeatedly and stole her purse at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Fourth Street, police said. Anyone with information should call 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Lavaar Jay Rodgers, 25, of Columbia, was charged after she committed an act of simple assault in the 200 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 30, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP. POLICE

DRUG CHARGES

DENVER: Alison L. Olsson, 35, of Denver, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death in relation to her involvement in an incident on July 20 which resulted in the fentanyl death of a 32-year-old man, police said. A warrant was issued for Olsson’s arrest on Oct. 29, and she was taken into custody at her residence on Wednesday, police said.

MANHEIM TWP. POLICE

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Karim D. Williams, 37, of Lancaster, was charged after being pulled over for a registration violation on Oct. 30, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Serena A. Gabriel, 22, of Lancaster, was charged following a domestic dispute at her residence in the 200 block of Jackson Street on Thursday, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Christy Lynn Bowser, 52, of Lancaster, was charged after she was observed stealing $176.38 worth of merchandise on Tuesday from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown male and two unknown females on Monday stole $358.33 worth of merchandise from Hobby Lobby, 2074 Fruitville Pike, and fled prior to being stopped by store staff, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Angel Manuel Pena, 41, of Lancaster, was charged after he stole a package worth $97.95 that had been delivered to a residence in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue on Oct. 20, police said.