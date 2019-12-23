Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Russell Lee Martin, 35, of Lititz, was charged with DUI after he drove into a fence Dec. 14 on Sturgis Lane, police said. Martin's BAC was 0.196%, over double the legal limit, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

LITITZ: Russell T. Wilson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt for violating a protection from abuse order Dec. 17, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Emily Ann Santiago, 28, of York, was charged following an investigation into employee theft which found that she, an employee of First Light Home Care, stole $275 from a client Sept. 5-6 in the 600 block of East Roseville Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Aniya M. Skyes, 21, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged after she was observed stealing $1,520 worth of apparel and fleeing from Dick's Sporting Goods, 1587 Fruitville Pike on Oct. 8, police said. Skyes remains a wanted person at this time, police said.

Mount Joy police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Johnathan A. Travitz, 32, of Mount Joy, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after he strangled and punched a juvenile Dec. 17 in the 400 block of South Plum Street, police said.

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Isaac D. Garrett, 24, of Elizabethtown, was charged with DUI, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes after driving off the road and striking a curb, rendering his vehicle disabled Dec. 9, police said.

State police

ASSAULTS

SADSBURY TWP.: Dalten Patrick Procyson, of Gap, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and related charges after police said he grabbed a woman around the throat Dec. 14 in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road, police said. The woman returned there later that day with two people to gather her belongings and Austin James Procyson, 24, also of Gap, threatened to shoot them if they didn't leave, police said. He's charged with simple assault and related offenses.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG: Jordan J. Miller, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, DUI and five vehicle violations after an incident Dec. 20 in the 200 block of North Decatur Street, police said.

STRASBURG: Cole M. Fuller, 19, of Landisville, was charged with drug possession and paraphernalia possession after an incident Dec. 19 in the 200 block of North Decatur Street, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Ivan Navarro, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation Nov. 30 on Millport Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Alex Vasquez, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for a traffic violation Nov. 30 on Millport Road, police said.