Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A 9mm handgun valued at $400 and a fully loaded magazine with eight rounds was taken from a vehicle in the 300 block of South 3rd Street sometime during the night of Jan. 21-22, police said.

Lancaster police

AUTO THEFT

LANCASTER: A gray 2008 Kia Optima was stolen from 430 South Prince Street sometime between 5:57-6:54 p.m. on Jan. 19, police said. The vehicle was unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition at the time it was taken, police said.

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: An unknown person entered a construction site in the 100 block of South Queen Street sometime during the night of Jan. 5-6 and took several Dewalt power tools and spools of copper wiring, police said. The unidentified thief entered the site by shattering a glass door with a brick, police said.

LANCASTER: An unknown person entered a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue sometime during the early morning hours of Jan. 22 and took several electronics, two iPhones, clothing and tools, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

LANCASTER: A woman in the 400 block of Mifflin Street heard eight shots fired just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 before seeing a man wearing a dark hoodie walk westbound down East Mifflin Street and then turn south on South Plum Street, police said. Officers found shell casings at the scene, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER: A woman told authorities that a man followed her to her job and attempted to grab her as she was leaving, police said. The woman was able to break free and run home, police said. The woman told authorities the man had assaulted her in the past, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: Two women were seen taking the international flags at Chesapeake Street and Duke Street just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 4, police said. The women left the flags in the 800 block of South Duke Street after they realized they were being reported, police said.

LANCASTER: Frederick C. Merklinger, 37, of Quarryville, was charged with theft after taking a bicycle from a bike rack on North Queen Street and East Chestnut Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, police said. Merklinger was later found with the bike in the 200 block of East Marian Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Edwin Morales, 48, of Millersville, was charged with theft after taking a mountain bike valued at $505 from a bicycle rack on 525 First Street just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 22, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM: Two unidentified men broke a window at a Getty Mart at 1100 Millersville Pike sometime during the early morning hours of Jan. 22 and took cash, cigarettes and vape cartridges valued at $7,882.20, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Elizabeth Emixth Carcamo, 31, of New Holland Borough, was charged with DUI after she was found sitting in her vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Street just after midnight on Jan. 12 with a BAC of .159%, police said. Carcamo told police she believed she had a flat tire, and officers found damage to her vehicle’s wheel and front bumper, as well as damage to a nearby curb, police said.