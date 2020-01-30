Columbia Borough police
ASSAULT
COLUMBIA: Robert Gonzalez, 24, of Columbia, was charged with harassment and simple assault Jan. 28, police said.
COLUMBIA: Maria San Juan, 40, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest following an incident at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 200 block of Perry Street, police said.
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Ruby P. Ramos, 22, of East Petersburg, was charged Jan. 28 with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving within a single lane following a vehicle crash at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 2300 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.
East Hempfield Township police
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sakhon Deboer, 40, of Lancaster, was charged Jan. 22 with theft of services following an incident reported Jan. 14 by Lancaster Nissan, 5360 Main St. According to police, Deboer rented a vehicle from Oct. 22, 2019, to Dec. 23, 2019, from Lancaster Nissan without making a payment.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joseph Leggett Jr., 68, of Shrewsbury, was charged Jan. 21 with retail theft after he was observed on video surveillance placing rocks, driftwood and a fish in his pockets and walking out without making a payment on Dec. 15 and 16 at That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: John Dale, 37, of Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 13 with theft by deception after he sold a home theater system with the speakers full of conrcrete Dec. 27, 2019, at 25 Rohrerstown Road,
RESISTING ARREST AND FALSE IDENTIFICATION
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: John Palumbo, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement after an incident at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Days Inn, 2929 Hempland Road, police said. Palumbo was also found to have a warrant through Dauphin County Adult Probation and Parole, police said.
Lancaster Bureau of Police
THEFT
LANCASTER: D'Andre Robert Christmas, 18, homeless, was charged with retail theft after he was observed selecting several items and entering a fitting room. Christmas attempted to conceal the items while in the fitting room and left without paying for the items at 2:17 p.m. Jan. 24 at Kohls, 1135 Park City Center, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER: Dylan J. Showalter, 22, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after he was stopped at 7:47 p.m. Jan. 22 at the southwest corner of North Mary Street and West Orange Street, police said.
New Holland police
DUI
EARL TWP.: Wendy Wawrzyniak, 33, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after police observed a vehicle swerving and crossing over the line on the roadway at 2:25 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 500-900 block of West Main Street, police said. Wawrzyniak exhibited multiple signs of intoxication and was unable to complete field sobriety tests, police said. She had a blood alcohol content of 0.21%, police said.
THEFT
NEW HOLLAND: Sharon Mascherino, 43, of Honey Brook, was charged with theft by deception following an investigation that started in April 2018 which showed she attempted to withdraw $2,400 from a bank account belonging to another person, police said. Employees of the bank were suspicious and did not give Mascherino any money, police said.
Strasburg Borough police
DRUG CHARGES
STRASBURG: Michael P. Marshall, 40, of Gap, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, display plate on improper vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, inspection violation and driving while suspended following an incident Jan. 28 in the 200 block of North Decatur Street, police said.