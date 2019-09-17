Ephrata police

ROBBERY

EPHRATA TWP.: Richard J. Caprarella, 55, was charged with robbery after stealing five cartons of cigarettes from the Walmart on Main Street and threatening two clerks with physical force, police said. There is a warrant for Caprarella and police say he might be driving a gray Toyota Matrix. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-733-8611.

Lititz police

STALKING

LITITZ: Sean Christopher Reidenbaugh, 25, of Lititz, was charged with stalking and harassment after repeatedly talking with a woman in a lewd and obscene manner after being warned not to contact her, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Vanessa L. Johnson, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault for ripping out a chunk of another person's hair, punching them and throwing a ceramic ashtray at them, splitting their lip, during a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike on Saturday at 4:55 a.m., police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Morgan Lacey Lucas, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lanes after she was stopped on Charlestown Road on Aug. 16 at 1:22 a.m., police said.

MANOR TWP.: David Robert Hironimus, 46, of Lancaster city, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for failing to use his turn signal on Aug. 31 at 2:01 a.m., police said.

MANOR TWP.: Heather Nicole Stumpf, 31, of Passey Lane in Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled her over for not staying in the right lane on Sept. 1, at 6:48 p.m., police said.

MANOR TWP.: Melissa Davenport, 26, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a sidewalk after she hit a parked car, crossed the street and ended up in a yard along Valley Drive on Sept. 8, at 11:43 p.m., police said.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Matthew Ritter, 57, was charged with having firearms without a license to carry after Ritter was stopped for having no rear taillights on Aug. 28, police said. Ritter had two handguns in his truck and didn't have a concealed carry permit, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

ASSAULT

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Justin Blain Duval, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after he choked a person at Turkey Hill on Millport Road Sept. 12, police said.

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Daniel Dolinger, 29, of Nottingham, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for driving 58 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 1900 block of Willow Street Pike at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 11, police said. Dolinger's blood-alcohol content was 0.10%, police said.