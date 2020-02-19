Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Steve Wayne Petersheim, 48, of Palmyra, was charged with driving under the influence and other vehicle violations after police pulled him over on Jan. 24 at 1:16 a.m. in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike for failing to use his turning signal, police said.

LITITZ: Justin Taylor Weitzel, 22, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence and unlawful activities after he was pulled over on Feb. 15 at 2:22 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street for a traffic violation, police said. Weitzel’s blood alcohol content was .160%, police said.

Manor Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Joseph M. Rivera, 45, of the 600 block of Bermuda Road, was charged with possession of marijuana following a vehicle stop on Fairway Drive at Capri Road on Feb. 15. Police said. Rivera also had an outstanding arrest warrant for a previous drug charge, police added.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Kathryn O. Debelbot, 18, of the 200 block of Redwood Drive, was charged with harassment after she struck a man in the face at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Bijay Ghimire, 27, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence and other vehicle violations after he was pulled over on Feb. 14 on Columbia Avenue for entering a left turn only lane and not executing a left turn, police said.

FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION, HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Brian D. Dimitris, 48, no address, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and harassment after he fled from police and hid in a pickup truck because of an active warrant in the 200 block of Central Manor Road at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 12, police said.

HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION

MANOR TWP.: James R. Dimitris, 58, of Conestoga, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution after he hid Brian Dimitris, who had an active warrant, in the bed of his pickup truck from officers in the 200 block of Central Road at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 12, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE, COUNTERFEIT INSPECTION TAGS

LITITZ: John J. Himeright, 39, of Lititz, was charged with driving under a suspended license and displaying and possessing counterfeit inspection tags after a traffic stop on Lititz Pike near Crosswinds Drive in Warwick Township on Friday, Feb. 14, police said.

DRUG CHARGES, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE

LITITZ: Joshua T. Wargo, 31, of Stevens, was charged with disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license and speeding following a traffic stop on the 800 block of Furnace Hills Road, on Feb. 17. A search of Wargo and his vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana and a brass knuckle, police said. Wargo was driving a 2005 Honda Accord at 70 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour speed zone, police added.

State police

THEFT

SALISBURY TWP.: Lisa Griffin, 43, of Gap, was charged with theft from motor vehicle after she stole a purse from a parked car in a Sunoco parking lot at 7121 Division Highway at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, police said.

PARADISE TWP.: Police are investigating a theft that occurred at the Dollar General at 3337 Lincoln Highway East at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 13, police said. A purchase was made using a counterfeit $100 bill, police said.

HARASSMENT

CAENVARVON TWP.: Alberto Figueroa, 55, of Narvon, was charged with harassment after he pushed a woman on Mountain Top Lane at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 16, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI, DRUGS CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Emanuel G. Semprit, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for a traffic violation on Jan. 31 at 1:10 p.m. near Millport and Lampeter roads, police said. A 17-year-old girl who was the passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

