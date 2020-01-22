East Cocalico Township police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Bryan D. Lynch, 48, of Wernersville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine after an officer stopped a vehicle that Lynch was a passenger in at 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the first block of Denver Road, police said.

East Hempfield police

FORGERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tony Myers, 62, of Hopewell, Virginia, was charged with forgery and identity theft after he attempted to withdraw money using a fake ID on Jan. 8 at Citizens Bank, 600 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Angelina-Maria Boyer, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with forgery, theft by deception and identity theft after she obtained checks belonging to someone else and wrote four of them to herself and forged the person's signature on Jan. 2, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: David Althouse, 40, of Manheim, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver following an incident on Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of Chestnut View Drive, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anastasia Volland, 29, of Lititz, was charged with theft after she was performing residential cleaning and took a pair of emerald earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet and a 10k gold necklace, a total value of $519.34, on Jan. 7 in the 1700 block of Ridgview Avenue, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kyle Blair, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with theft by deception after he, a former employee, activated four gift cards without paying for them on Jan. 3 at Turkey Hill, 2171 Columbia Avenue, police said.

STRANGULATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: David Deitrick, 55, of Landisville, was charged with strangulation and simple assault following a domestic dispute on Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of Pennscott Drive, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: David Henne, 67, of Landisville, was charged with confinement of dogs after his dog was found running at large on a neighboring property on Jan. 2, police said.

FIREARM CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kaliyah Nunn, 18, of Columbia, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Shawn McGlory, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash on Dec. 22 in the 2200 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: William F. Charles, 19, of Lancaster, was charged on Dec. 31 with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash at 1:39 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019, on Route 30 eastbound, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Marc M. Gehr, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a crash investigation and police search Gehr's vehicle which yielded marijuana, a vape pen containing THC oil, two smoking pipes and plastic baggies at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Giant Food Store, 1360 Columbia Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jon Q. Butts, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic dispute in which Butts placed both of his hands on the neck of a woman and pushed her away at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 2300 block of Middlegreen Court, police said.

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Orlando Ernesto Lopez, 41, of Leola, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct following a physical altercation in which he struck someone several times on the head on Dec. 28 at Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Boulevard, police said.

