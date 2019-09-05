East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kristin Stauffer, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the parking lot of Lancaster Urology, 2106 Harrisburg Pike, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Damien Matthews, 18, of Lancaster was charged with simple assault after a disturbance Aug. 28 in the 3000 block of Nolt Road, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A person picked up a $235 custom cake and left without paying Aug. 9 from Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 301 Rohrerstown Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A man and woman stole a GE window air conditioner, valued at $600, Aug. 30 from Lowes, 25 Rohrerstown Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A DeWalt impact and hammer wrench set, valued at $350, was reported stolen between 3 p.m. Aug. 23 and 6 a.m. Aug. 26 from a locked construction area at Woodcrest Villa Retirement Home, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, police said.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Mac Book Pro, Michael Kors wallet and purse and cash, loss estimated at $1,680, were reported stolen from a vehicle overnight Aug. 29-30 in the 1500 block of Swarr Run Road, police said. Multiple items, including coins, loss estimated at $18, were reported taken from another vehicle the same time and location.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jordan Kellander, 26, of Ephrata, was charged with unauthorized use of of a vehicle and false imprisonment after an incident Aug. 23 at Addiction Recovery Systems, 2192 Embassy Drive, police said.

Lancaster city police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Israel Rodriguez-Negron, 33, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after was found two bags of synthetic marijuana Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Conestoga Street, police said. He had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unable to stand without help, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER: Thomas Phillip Leslie, Jr., 28, of the 600 block Green Street, was charged with harassment and theft after he pushed and grabbed a woman during an argument about his taking her phone Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Queen Street, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

LANCASTER: A green 2003 Mercury Mountaineer that had been reported stolen Aug. 31 was located by police in the 700 block of South Duke Street, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: Shaakirah D Greene, 26, of the 700 block Fremont Street, was charged with retail theft after she stole four pair of infant Nike shoes and 1 pair of infant Converse shoes Aug. 30 from Kohls, 1135 Park City Center, police said.

LANCASTER: A white with blue accents Trek bike and a flashlight mounted on the handlebar was reported stolen between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of Glenn Road, police said.

VEHICLE THEFT

LANCASTER: A gray 2010 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Ranck Mill Road on June 25, police said.

LANCASTER: A gray 2014 Hyundai Accent was reported stolen from the 700 block of East Madison Street about 12:03 a.m. Aug. 31, police said. The car was unlocked and running.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES, THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Brandon Douglas Walker, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with heroin possession, drug paraphernalia possession and theft after he was seen acting erratically and found with heroin and a stolen candy bar about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Turkey Hill, 1349 Millersville Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Keshila Juarbe, 21, of Rockland Street, Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after she refused to follow police orders to quiet down following a traffic stop Aug. 24 on Columbia Avenue at Millersville Road, police said. She proceeded to scream and drag her legs as police took her to a patrol car for processing, police said. Juarbe was a passenger and in a dispute with the driver when the vehicle was stopped, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Ivette Rodriguez, 47, of the 600 block of Bermuda Road, was cited for having a loose dog, without rabies vaccination and a license, after a dog was found Aug. 30 in the 2100 block of Stone Mill Road, police said.

DUI-RELATED VEHICLE VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Troy Lee Daily, 24, of the 100 block of West Charlotte Street, Millersville, was charged with driving under a suspension related to driving under the influence, driving with suspended registration and driving without insurance a traffic stop Aug. 31 in the 3300 block of Blue Rock Road, police said.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Stacy Dunkleberger, 45, of the 200 block of West Vine Street, Lancaster, was charged with theft after she stole four pieces of jewelry from a man she was a caregiver to and pawned them on April 22, police said. The victim became aware when he received a letter from the pawn shop about a loan taken out with the jewelry as collateral and reported the theft to police Aug. 2, police said. The jewelry was recovered.