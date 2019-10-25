Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Evazhane P. Smith, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with marijuana possession and driving without a license after police stopped her because they smelled burning marijuana coming from her vehicle about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 19 near Waterford Court at Sterling Place, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Gisselle Gonzalez, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with marijuana possession after an officer on foot patrol smelled burning marijuana coming from her parked vehicle about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 500 block of Kensington Road, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Brandon M. Brodie, 35, of Grafton Circle, was charged with harassment after pushing a person to the ground and taking their keys about 1:45 a.m. at his house, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Daniel D. Torpey, 73, of Lititz, was charged with the retail theft after stealing $16 in liquor about 5:10 p.m. Oct. 23 at Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 1565 Fruitville Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

BURNING VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Michael M. Sarver, 23, of the 200 block of Yorkshire Way, was cited for violating the township’s open burning ordinance after firefighters put out a brush fire that spread from a shed he had knocked down and burned, police said. The fire was about 10 feet by 10 feet with flames reaching 9 feet high.

Pequea Township police

SEXUAL ASSAULT

PEQUEA TWP.: Dashya A. Napfel, 21, of Essex, Maryland, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and related offenses after he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl between June 28 and Aug. 25 at Circle M RV & Camping Resort, 2111 Millersville Road, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI, TRESPASSING

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: John W. Blair, 34, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence and trespassing after he drove his truck into Ironville Community Park, 786 Prospect Road, on Oct. 10, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: David R. Wheary, 59, of New Providence, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for not having rear lights about 1:25 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 1400 block of Eshelman Mill Road, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Kayley Colony, 21, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence and a lane violation after her vehicle hit a utility pole on Oct. 20 on Gypsy Hill Road, police said.