Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Deborah E. Penepacker, 65, of Denver, was charged with theft after depositing a $6,400 fraudulent check at an Ephrata Members 1st Federal Credit Union on Sept. 4, police said. Penepacker used the money to make $6,329.75 in purchases and withdrawals over the course of the next five days, police said. Penepacker told authorities she though the check was legitimate, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Sean Michael Gentel, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with assault and making terroristic threats after throwing a woman to the ground and punching her just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, police said. Gentel told the woman he would kill her if he could find a knife, police said.

Manheim Township police

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Huynh, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on Harrisburg Pike at 10:28 p.m. on Jan. 14, police said. Huynh had a blood alcohol content of .17% and had a 6-year-old child in the car that wasn’t secured in a required booster seat, police said.

TRESPASSING

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man wearing a hoodie and a mask was seen on surveillance footage attempting to enter the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Helen Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Robert M. Lopez, 54, of Mount Joy, was charged with stalking, harassment and criminal mischief after throwing dog feces and rocks onto a man’s property from Jan. 7-13, police said. Lopez had previously been warned by authorities not to have contact with the man, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

STRANGULATION

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Mason Julian Burger, 18, was charged with strangulation and three counts of assault after strangling a juvenile girl on Jan. 21, police said. Burger also kicked the girl, twisted her wrist and slammed her against a dresser, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Will Santiago-Morales, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with purchasing an illegal firearm and unsworn falsification to authorities after falsely stating that he was not under indictment while trying to purchase a firearm at Morr Outdoors on 2488 Willow Street Pike on June 2, police said. Santiago-Morales had been charged with felony strangulation last January, police said.