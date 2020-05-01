Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

n MANHEIM: Mark J. Boyd, 52, was charged with driving under the influence after a citizen called police and said they were following Boyd and that Boyd was weaving all over the road, almost hitting curbs and other cars, police said. Boyd was pulled over in the 800 block of Fruitville Pike and found to be under the influence, police said. He refused a blood test and failed to complete a breath test, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

n LANCASTER TWP.: Angelina Maria Rosario-Colon, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after she used a pocket knife to cause $300 worth of damage to a vehicle at 6 a.m. on April 26 in the 900 block of Sterling Place, police said. Rosario-Colon as smashed a laptop, valued at $400, police said.

DUI

n MANHEIM TWP.: John D. Leonard, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after a crash that happened at 10:37 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Harrisburg Pike, police said. Leonard was identified as the driver in the crash and admitted to police to using heroin before the crash happened, police said. Officers found two hypodermic needles and heroin in his vehicle, police said. A chemical test showed that Leonard had amphetamine, methamphetamine, xylazine, doxepin, desmethyldoxepin, buropion, hydroxyburpropion, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, according to police.

DUI

n LANCASTER TWP.: Angel Segundo Martinez Jr., 38, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for a headlight that was out on April 26 at 1:59 a.m. on Columbia Avenue, police said. Martinez’s blood alcohol content was 0.126%, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

n LANCASTER TWP.: Nicole L. Sharma, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing $189.90 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets on Millersville Pike on April 29 at 11:43 a.m., police said.

STALKING

n MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua M. Kirchner, 36, of Elizabethtown, was charge with stalking for continually being outside a woman’s apartment on April 2 in the 4000 block of Crossings Boulevard, police said. Kirchner continually violated a Protection From Abuse order, which forbid him from being near the woman’s apartment, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mount Joy Borough police