Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: John E. Griffy, 36, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after punching his neighbor in the face in the first block of North 2nd Street at 12 a.m. on April 27, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

FORGERY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: William Boyer, 44, of Marietta, was charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking after attempting to cash a $1,000 check that he had forged at the Fulton Bank at 2350 North Reading Road at 12:59 p.m. on May 3, police said. A bank employee noticed the difference in signatures and contacted authorities, police said.

Ephrata police

HIT AND RUN

EPHRATA: A pickup truck struck a vehicle that was parked at a Sheetz at 891 East Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. on May 7, causing moderate damage, and then fled the scene, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: Dava J. Frederick, 23, of Lititz, was charged with a traffic violation after crashing her vehicle into a telephone pole in the 200 block of Landis Valley Road, knocking power out in the area, at 12:51 a.m. on May 7, police said. No one was injured in the crash, though Frederick’s vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man was seen following a woman shopping at At Home at 1890 Fruitville Pike and then then attempted to speak with her, making her feel uncomfortable, at around 2 p.m. on April 25, police said. The woman then went to Aldi at 1884 Fruitville Pike where the same man again attempted to speak with her, police said. The man left after the woman sought help from store personnel, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE

WARWICK TWP.: Lorin Eleanor Youndt, 18, of Lititz, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile after taking a car from the 300 block of North Oak Street without the owner’s consent at 8:15 a.m. on May 3, police said.