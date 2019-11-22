Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Tiffany Gamber, 38, of Manheim, and Moraima Ramos, 37, of Columbia, were each charged with harassment after an incident Nov. 20 near North 9th and Walnut streets, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A person reported someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of Nissley Road, causing $200 damage, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Braelyn Figles, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt for violating a protection from abuse order Nov. 15, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicholas Hershey, 18, of Landisville, was charged with terroristic threats stemming from an incident Nov. 20 in the 1600 block of English Brook Drive, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A person reported Nov. 15 they left their Vera Bradley purse and contents in a ride-share vehicle, police said. Loss was estimated at $557.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Diamannie U. Sanchez, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after repeatedly hitting a person July 4 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Amos S. King Jr., 21, of Lititz, was charged with violating the dog law after his dog was running loose and unregistered on Oct. 22 and Nov. 1 near Oregon Pike and Jake Landis Road, police said. King had been warned and charged before, police said.

Mount Joy police

DRUG POSSESSION

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MOUNT JOY: Marc A. Hoover, 54, of Mount Joy, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him with 5.83 grams of suspected methamphetamine, needles, baggies, a crack pipe, a scale with residue on it and a spoon used to cook narcotics, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: Jose L. Ortega-Vazquez, 38, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after threatening a person with a box cutter, saying, “Why shouldn’t I stab you?” on Nov. 21 in the first block of Sunflower Circle, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Felix Ramos Jr., 51, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for a traffic violation Nov. 18, police said.

FORGERY

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Danielle E. Deibler, 27, of New Providence, was charged with forgery Nov. 19 after an investigation by Members 1st Federal Credit Union’s fraud division, police said.