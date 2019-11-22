Columbia Borough police
HARASSMENT
COLUMBIA: Tiffany Gamber, 38, of Manheim, and Moraima Ramos, 37, of Columbia, were each charged with harassment after an incident Nov. 20 near North 9th and Walnut streets, police said.
East Hempfield Township police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A person reported someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of Nissley Road, causing $200 damage, police said.
PFA VIOLATION
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Braelyn Figles, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt for violating a protection from abuse order Nov. 15, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicholas Hershey, 18, of Landisville, was charged with terroristic threats stemming from an incident Nov. 20 in the 1600 block of English Brook Drive, police said.
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A person reported Nov. 15 they left their Vera Bradley purse and contents in a ride-share vehicle, police said. Loss was estimated at $557.
Manheim Township police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANHEIM TWP.: Diamannie U. Sanchez, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after repeatedly hitting a person July 4 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.
DOG LAW VIOLATION
MANHEIM TWP.: Amos S. King Jr., 21, of Lititz, was charged with violating the dog law after his dog was running loose and unregistered on Oct. 22 and Nov. 1 near Oregon Pike and Jake Landis Road, police said. King had been warned and charged before, police said.
Mount Joy police
DRUG POSSESSION
MOUNT JOY: Marc A. Hoover, 54, of Mount Joy, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him with 5.83 grams of suspected methamphetamine, needles, baggies, a crack pipe, a scale with residue on it and a spoon used to cook narcotics, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
CLAY TWP.: Jose L. Ortega-Vazquez, 38, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after threatening a person with a box cutter, saying, “Why shouldn’t I stab you?” on Nov. 21 in the first block of Sunflower Circle, police said.
West Lampeter Township police
DUI
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Felix Ramos Jr., 51, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for a traffic violation Nov. 18, police said.
FORGERY
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Danielle E. Deibler, 27, of New Providence, was charged with forgery Nov. 19 after an investigation by Members 1st Federal Credit Union’s fraud division, police said.