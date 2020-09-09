East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Robert C. Auch, 26, of Coatesville, was charged with DUI of marijuana, speeding and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after police stopped him about 9:55 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 5300 block of Division Highway, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT, STALKING

EAST EARL TWP.: Michael A. Hines, 28, of East Earl, was charged with simple assault, stalking, harassment and reckless endangerment after he assaulted the driver of a car he was riding in and threatened another person who was trying to de-escalate the situation in the 1300 block Briertown Road about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 18, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: A man reported that two males tried to pull him from his car and punched him while he was in the first block of Garden Court about 12:35 a.m. Sept. 5. The man was able to drive off, police said.

STABBING

LANCASTER: A 13-year-old boy told police was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight about 6:40 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 200 block of West King Street, but he would not cooperate, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A woman reported that sometime between June 29 and Aug. 30, her gun was stolen and money was taken from her bank account.

LANCASTER: A woman reported that two of her children's biked were stolen from the front steps of her home in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

LANCASTER: A man reported someone cut the lock on his bike and stole the bike from his porch in the first block of West New Street between 4 p.m. Sept. 5- 1:30 a.m. Sept. 6.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: David W. Engleman, 56, of Lititz, was charged with DUI and a traffic offense after he hit two parked cars on the first block of East Market Street about 6:25 p.m. July 15, police said. His blood alcohol content was .081%, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Peter L. Stoltzfus, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and traffic offenses after he lost control of his car while speeding, crashed and was ejected in about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of East Earl Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was .12% within an hour of the crash, police said.

THREATS

WEST EARL TWP.: Shaheen T. Thomas, 22, of Lancaster, was arrested Sept. 2 on a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats after he threatened to get a gun and shoot the complainant, with whom he shares a child, police said.