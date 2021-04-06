Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Norman Asa Garrison III, 51, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for a red-light infraction at 6:50 p.m. on April 2, at Fordney Road and Lititz Pike, police said. Garrison continuously fell over, refused chemical testing and refused to verify a valid Pennsylvania address, according to police. Officers were initially dispatched to the 400 block of Rutledge Avenue after Garrison threatened a woman and then left the residence, police said.

ARMED ROBBERY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man robbed another person at gunpoint as the victim stood on their front porch in the 100 block of Lincoln Street at 11:12 p.m. on April 5, police said. The man took a $450 watch and then fled on foot, police said. The victim was uninjured, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Alexis Nicole Manley, 21, and Zarius Anthony Negron, 22, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after they exited their vehicles at Wicklyn Road and Delp Road and began throwing items at one another and onto the street at 4:47 p.m. on April 3, police said. People in the area were alarmed by the incident, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kimberly N. Roman, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she slapped another person in the face and hit them with a plastic folding chair, at 8:34 p.m. on March 31, in the 2200 block of Coventry Road, police said.

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Jeffrey S. Kochel, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking and criminal trespass after he returned to the Citizens Bank at 11:36 a.m. March 31, on Lititz Pike after being served with a notice against trespassing, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MANHEIM TWP.: Reymon D. Tavarez-Santos, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats after ordering a woman to enter a vehicle at gunpoint in the 4500 block of Crossings Boulevard at 2:06 p.m. on April 1, police said. Tavaraz-Santos, who was armed with a rifle, fled the area, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A woman was seen stealing an air fryer and vacuum valued at a combined $488 from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 5:17 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said.

East Hempfield police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unknown vandal punctured three tires and keyed the door of a vehicle in the first block of Welsh Drive sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 30, causing $3,255.05 in damage, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD: A man was seen prying open a locked storage cabinet and stealing $400 in cigarette cartons from a Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Avenue on March 29, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unknown man placed a Craftsman generator and a welding helmet valued at a combined $883.98 into a cart at a Lowes at 25 Rohrerstown Road and left without paying on March 30, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

LITITZ: Officers rescued a squirrel that was trapped on a pole in the first block of East Lockup Lane at 1:10 p.m. on April 3, police said. A caller said the squirrel appeared to be in distress, police said.

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: An unknown vehicle side-swiped another vehicle that was parked in the first block of East Main Street at 12:12 p.m. on March 30, police said.

LITITZ: A maroon Chevrolet Silverado veered off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle in the 400 block of North Water Street, pushing it into another parked vehicle, at around 9:50 p.m. on April 1, police said. No one was injured in the crash, though one of the parked vehicles required towing, police said. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene on foot, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Justine Olweiler, 28, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence after officers saw her fail to stop at a stop sign and swerve while driving at 2:48 a.m. on April 4, on East Conestoga Street and Mentzer Avenue, police said. Olweiler’s blood alcohol content was .135%.