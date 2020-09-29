Columbia police

Burglary

COLUMBIA: Valentine Luis Rodriguez, 39, of Columbia, was charged with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

Disorderly conduct

COLUMBIA: Kyjuan J. Shivers, 43, of Columbia, was charged Sept. 22 after he threw items at the pick-up area and yelled at employees at a business in the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: Merrill J. Strohecker, 44, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Sunday after he was observed driving under the influence in the area of Route 30 West and Route 441, police said.

Simple assault

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

COLUMBIA: Marc William Englehart, 31, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 4th Street, police said.

New Holland police

Criminal mischief

NEW HOLLAND: Gary I. Simmers, 30, of Paradise Township, was charged Sept. 12 after spitting on and punching an ATM, causing approximately $1,700 in damage, at PNC Bank in the 400 block of West Main Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional

Criminal mischief

PENN TWP.: Brittnee Louise Davenport, 28, no address given, was charged with criminal mischief after she intentionally crashed into a shed at Speedway, 675 Lancaster Road, about 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14, police said.