Columbia police
Burglary
COLUMBIA: Valentine Luis Rodriguez, 39, of Columbia, was charged with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, police said.
Disorderly conduct
COLUMBIA: Kyjuan J. Shivers, 43, of Columbia, was charged Sept. 22 after he threw items at the pick-up area and yelled at employees at a business in the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.
DUI
COLUMBIA: Merrill J. Strohecker, 44, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Sunday after he was observed driving under the influence in the area of Route 30 West and Route 441, police said.
Simple assault
COLUMBIA: Marc William Englehart, 31, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 4th Street, police said.
New Holland police
Criminal mischief
NEW HOLLAND: Gary I. Simmers, 30, of Paradise Township, was charged Sept. 12 after spitting on and punching an ATM, causing approximately $1,700 in damage, at PNC Bank in the 400 block of West Main Street, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional
Criminal mischief
PENN TWP.: Brittnee Louise Davenport, 28, no address given, was charged with criminal mischief after she intentionally crashed into a shed at Speedway, 675 Lancaster Road, about 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14, police said.