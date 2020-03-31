Lancaster city police

HARASSMENT OF A PRISONER, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

LANCASTER CITY: Lori Pawling, 56, no fixed address, was charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner and public drunkenness after she spit in an officer’s face as she was being transported to the police station for public drunkenness around 7:12 p.m. March 29 in the 500 block of Fourth Street, police said. Pawling did not mention COVID-19 and a no-touch thermometer did not show signs of a fever, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Jesse L. Lewis, 24, of Quarryville, was charged after a crash March 29 on Route 30 East at New Holland Pike. He also was charged with possession of nine baggies of heroin, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Deon L. Westbrook, 29, of Steelton, was charged with harassment after shoving and slapping another person at 1:30 a.m. March 29 in the 1000 block of Grofftown Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Chrysty L. Wheeling, 30, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after she pushed someone, causing them to fall at 4:56 p.m. March 28 on Thresher Court, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Kenneth Lee Ingram, 54, of Manheim, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia after a hypodermic needle fell out of his pocket while he was at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, at 3:52 p.m. March 19, police said. When police spoke with Ingram, he admitted to using heroin, and a search found him in possession of 15 glassine baggies of heroin and one additional hypodermic needle, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: A white 2007 Honda Accord was stolen between March 28-29 from Clarendon Drive, police said. The vehicle, valued at $6,000, was located Monday morning a short distance from where it was stolen, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Two unidentified men stole a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta from a driveway at 4:14 a.m. March 28 in the 200 block of Kentshire Drive, police said. Police reported a loss of $19,000.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified person entered two unlocked vehicles and stole $375 between 12:40 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. March 28 in the 300 block of Voltaire Boulevard, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man stole a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze after he convinced an employee at Jack Williams Tire & Auto that he needed the vehicle for a family emergency at 6:50 a.m. March 27, police said. The vehicle, valued at $9,000, was found later in Clay Township, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A silver 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV was stolen between March 26-27 from the 1700 block of Wilderness Road, police said. The vehicle, valued at 16,000, was found March 29 on a nearby street, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Miranda Dawn Schurz, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with stealing merchandise valued at $722 from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, on March 18, police said.

