Ephrata police

HIT AND RUN

EPHRATA: Julie A. Stoe, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle after she was identified as the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who struck another vehicle in the 300 block of North Reading Road at 1:03 p.m. on Jan. 24 and then fled the area, police said. Stoe was picked out of a photo line-up, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kireen R. Hargrove, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after punching another person in the face three times in the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike at 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The blows caused the person to temporarily lose their peripheral vision, police said.

PUBLIC DRUNKENNES

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew L. Branstetter, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with public drunkenness after he was seen stumbling and falling into the roadway in the 1600 block of Esbenshade Road at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 8, police said. Branstetter, who was nearly struck by passing vehicles, was under the influence of vodka, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person contacted a Five Below at 2068 Fruitville Pike at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 12 and instructed employees to purchase $1,000 in gift cards and provide the gift card information to the caller, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unknown men entered a Sheetz at 3205 Lititz Pike at 6:32 p.m. on Feb. 16 and stole $207.64 in beer, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WARWICK TWP.: An unknown person entered a barn on a property in the 1000 block of Lititz Pike and damaged a wooden door, causing $100 in property damage, sometime during the two weeks before Feb. 17, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Ibrahim E. Said, 50, of Manheim, was charged with DUI and related traffic offenses after striking a utility pole on West Millport Road at 8:54 p.m. on Feb. 3 and then trying to leave the scene, police said. Said had a BAC of 0.260%, police said.

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF A CHILD

WARWICK TWP.: Joshua Thomas Huber, 37, of Lititz, was charged with endangering with welfare of a child and five other charges after failing to pull over for a traffic stop on North Oak Street and Chickadee Drive at 8:21 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said. Huber, who was driving a vehicle that had a juvenile passenger, was being pulled over for having an expired registration, a suspended driver’s license and a bench warrant for a DUI, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EAST PETERSBURG: Jessica Lauren Witmer, 41, of East Petersburg, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment after firing a handgun at 6231 High Street at 11 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

HARASSMENT

PENN TWP.: Samantha Rochelle Davis, 33, of Manheim, was charged with harassment and public drunkenness after spitting in someone’s face in the 400 block of South Main Street at 6:22 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Two unidentified suspects removed two catalytic converters from a Ford F450 and an Isuzu delivery truck from the S. Clyde Weaver parking lot at 5253 Main Street at around 3 a.m. on Feb 6, police said. The same two suspects removed a catalytic converter from an Isuzu delivery truck from the Bombergers Hardware Store parking lot at 555 Furnace Hills Pike at 5:44 a.m. the same day before leaving in a dark-colored sedan, police said.