East Cocalico Township police

BURGLARY

EAST COCALIO TWP.: Kyle E. Smith, 19, of Mountville, and Sebastian Cndelario, 19, of Blandon, were charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief after breaking into ST Nails salon in the 900 block of North Reading Road just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 20 and taking about $500 in cash, police said. The two then attempted to break into another business but were scared off by an alarm system, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Justin R. Monick, 26, of West Lawn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after authorities were called to the 2500 block of North Reading Road on Jan. 21 at 9:44 p.m. for a report of a man running down the road yelling for help, police said. Officers found Monick, who claimed there were “spirits in the (hotel) room,” police said.

East Hempfield Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD: Brian Richard Harnly, 27, of Mount Joy, was charged with making terroristic threats after threatening to shoot up the warehouse where he works at 201 Running Pump Road on Jan. 21, police said. Harnly, who has a concealed carry permit, told his coworkers he would shoot up the warehouse if he contracted COVID-19 at work, police said.

Lancaster police

FIREARMS VIOLATIONS

LANCASTER: Shamell Smith, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with persons not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he tossed a gun while running from officers at 2:43 a.m. on Jan. 25 near Arch and Vine streets, police said. Police were originally called to the scene because a man was choking a woman. When officers arrived on scene, Smith took off, tossed a stolen .22 pistol that had a bullet in the chamber, police said. Smith was charged in 2010 with a felony in New York, preventing him from having a gun. He’s in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $250,000 bail, according to court documents.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A credit card that had been in a wallet that was lost on Jan. 9 was used to make $200 in fraudulent purchases online and in-person, police said. A light-skinned man with a heavy build was seen on surveillance footage using the card at a Family Dollar on 420 North Franklin Street just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 9, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Thomas S. Evans, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with assault after pushing a woman down a stairwell at his apartment in the 1400 block of Passey Lane at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, police said. Evans, who was drunk at the time, also punched and broke a computer monitor, police said.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

LANCASTER TWP.: Brandon Lee Deshong, 25, was charged with causing an accident that involved personal injury after striking a motorcyclist with his pickup truck in the House of Pasta parking lot on 1110 Millersville Park and then fleeing the area, police said. Deshong told authorities he was at the restaurant but denied hitting anyone, police said.

Manor Township police

HARRASSMENT

KINZERS: Benjamin Bebble, 50, and Daniel Newton, 21, both of Kinzers, were charged with harassment following a fight at a residence in the 1700 block of Hemlock Road at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said. Bebble hit a woman in the face during the altercation, causing a split lip, while Newton hit a man, police said. Cameron Sensenig, 20, also of Kinzer, was cited with underage alcohol consumption during the incident as well after he was found drinking Twisted Tea, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

STRANGULATION

MOUNT JOY: John Paul Miller, 41, of Mount Joy, was charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, assault and harassment after slapping, punching, kicking and strangling a woman, causing her to nearly lose consciousness, at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, police said. Miller did not allow the woman to leave his Mount Joy residence for several days after the incident, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

WIRETAP VIOLATION

PENN TWP.: Nathan Graham Appel, 23, of Manheim, was charged with intersection, disclosure, or use of wire electronic, or oral communications after he was seen recording patients at Northwest EMS without their knowledge on Dec. 19, police said. Appel is an EMT at Northwest EMS, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

SALISBURY TWP.: Travis Lee Bills, 25, of Narvon, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension after running away from a police officer and barricading himself inside a home for nearly five hours before surrendering on Jan. 25, police said. Authorities were attempting to arrest Bill on charges of strangulation and flight to avoid apprehension just before 10:30 a.m. when he fled, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

BROWNSTOWN: Dakota Cheyenne Reed, 32, of Ephrata, was charged with DUI after officers found him sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle parked on East Main Street and South Church Street shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, police said. Reed was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and officers found drugs in the vehicle’s center console, police said.