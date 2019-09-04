Ephrata police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EPHRATA: Lavern H. Millisock, 57, of Ephrata, was charged with disorderly conduct after her yelling upset customers Aug. 30 at a restaurant in the first block of West Main Street, police said.
Lancaster city police
BURGLARY
LANCASTER: A resident of the 200 block of Howard Avenue reported someone broke into his home between 5 a.m. and 6:36 p.m. Aug. 27 and stole a 9 mm Ruger pistol, police said.
LANCASTER: A resident of the 400 block of Pearl Street reported someone broke into his home through a window between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and sometime Aug. 31 and stole multiple items, police said.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LANCASTER: Kendall Sutton, 63, of the 1200 block Fremont Street, was charged with reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm after waving a gun during a fight and pointing it a person shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 23 outside his home, police said.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
LANCASTER: A silver 2011 Kia Optima that had been reported stolen was found Aug. 26 at Union Street and Wabank Road, police said.
THEFT
LANCASTER: Jelanys Michelle Rodriguez-Medrano, 18, of the 1300 block of Spencer Avenue, was charged with retail theft after taking multiple athletic apparel items Aug. 26 from Kohls, 1135 Park City Center, police said.
LANCASTER: A person reported someone stole his gun that he had placed in a friend's safe at her home in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street on June 6, police said. When he returned for the gun on Aug. 24, the gun and safe were gone.
Lititz Borough police
HARASSMENT
LITITZ: Brandy Lee Haggerty, 39, of Lititz, was charged with harassment Sept. 1 after striking a person, police said.
Manheim Township police
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas Girard Nevling, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police received a report of erratic driving Aug. 27 in the 300 block of Greenview Drive, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Joey K. Brooks, 22, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop Aug. 3 in the 1200 block of Lititz Pike, police said.
HARASSMENT
EAST PETERSBURG: Tayten D. Wansley, 19, of East Petersburg, was charged after he scratched a person’s face during an argument Sept. 1 in the 5800 block of Geneva Drive, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Maridalia Almonte, 34, Stephanie Mendez-Acosta, 30, and Jose A. Conde, 40, all of Lancaster, were charged after a domestic dispute Aug. 27 in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Stefan W. Sydor, 59, of Glen Rock, was charged after a domestic dispute Sept. 1 in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANCASTER TWP.: Nakyah D. Allen-Denard, 20, and Chrisshan J. Washington-Watkins, no age given, both of Philadelphia, were charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and soliciting after they solicited energy services door-to-door without a permit Aug. 26 in the 200 block of Eliot Street, police said.
THEFT CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Edgardo Rosado-Ramirez, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was seen stealing $47.94 worth of merchandise Aug. 31 from Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 1262 Lititz Pike, police said.
Millersville Borough police
PFA VIOLATION
MILLERSVILLE: Joshua Murray, 37, of Quarryville, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he violated a protection from abuse order by sending texts and emails to a protected person between Aug. 17 and 28, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DUI
WARWICK TWP.: Jared Michael Messman Jr., 44, no address given, was charged with drug-related driving under the influence after an incident Sept. 1 at Green Hill Grocery, 615 E. Newport Road, police said.