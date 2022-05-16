East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Olivia Weaver, 22, of Denver, was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after she rammed her vehicle several times in an attempt to have another vehicle stop in the 100 block of Monroe Street around 7:40 p.m. March 29, police said. Weaver had seen the other vehicle, which had two children inside, commit a traffic law violation in Brecknock Township, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: An unidentified man and woman attacked a woman near Lehigh and Reservoir streets around 6:05 p.m. May 6, police said. The woman was approached by three vehicles when a woman exited the vehicle and punched her, sending her to the ground, and a man began pulling at her clothes before they got back into their vehicles and fled, police said.

LANCASTER: Curtis Cummings Anderson Jr., 25, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after striking a person multiple times, injuring them, during an argument in the 300 block of West James Street sometime between 6:15 p.m. May 6 and 11:30 a.m. May 7, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: Three unidentified boys and a girl attempted to rob a man in the 400 block of Manor Street at 11:10 p.m. May 5, police said. The juveniles all fled as officers on patrol rounded the corner, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A 2014 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 1100 block of St. Joseph Street sometime between 11:30 p.m. May 6 and 1:30 p.m. May 7, police said. It is unknown if the vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.

LANCASTER: An unlocked 2006 Cadillac was stolen from the 500 block of North Duke Street at 9:59 p.m. May 7, police said. The driver exited the vehicle with the keys in the ignition and returned to find that it had been stolen, police said.

LANCASTER: A bicycle was stolen from the porch of a Garden Court residence sometime between 8 p.m. May 9 and 10 a.m. May 10, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ANIMAL RESCUE

LITITZ: A snapping turtle was found on Highlands Drive at 5:49 p.m. May 13, police said. The turtle was released back into the wild after consultation with Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Tanner Logan Brenize, 25, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle and a drug offense after crashing in the 1000 block of Williamsburg Road, then running away when officers arrived at 7:08 p.m. on April 29, police said. Brenize, who refused to take a blood test, was found with several drugs in his car and was believed to be under the influence of marijuana at the time, police said.

FLEEING

MANOR TWP.: Samuel Rosa Rosa-Hernandez, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing and eluding and driving under suspicion after fleeing attempts to pull him over in the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue at 4:20 p.m. April 22, police said. Officers saw Rosa-Hernandez commit an unspecified traffic violation while riding a motorcycle, then flee east along Columbia Avenue while passing vehicles, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Alex Shaver, 25, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing in the parking lot of New Holland Shopping Center in the 600 block of West Main Street at 8:48 p.m. May 14, police said. Shaver had a BAC of 0.109% at the time, police said.

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Eric Brandon Halverson, 22, no known address, was charged with theft after taking a $300 bicycle from outside a residence in the 700 block of School Lane sometime May 2, police said. Halverson admitted to taking the bicycle because he was upset with the person he stole it from, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A bank bag with unspecified contents was stolen from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Lititz Pike at 12:28 p.m. May 12, police said. The bag was inadvertently dropped as a courier was making a delivery and it was then picked up and taken by a truck driver, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

CONOY TWP.: Kiersten Lena Kearney, 30, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after striking a fence and utility pole in the 2500 block of Bainbridge Road at 2:13 a.m. May 8, police said. Kearney was drunk at the time, police said.