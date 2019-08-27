Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A rock was thrown at the windshield of a Honda Element, breaking the windshield and damaging the hood, overnight Aug. 22-23 in the 700 block of Florence Street, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

Ephrata police

PFA VIOLATION

EPHRATA: James J. O’Donnell, 45, address not given, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order Aug. 24 in the 100 block of West Fulton Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jon B. Shobin, 39, of New York, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he was seen yelling profanities Aug. 23 inside Eden Resort Inn, 222 Eden Road, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Leyla Meriem Marie Perry, 21, of Leola, was charged after she was seen slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle Aug. 25 on South West End Avenue at Elm Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST PETERSBURG: Alex E. Hernandez, 19, of East Petersburg, was charged after a domestic dispute Aug. 24 in the 2000 block of Miller Road, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Jashyn M. Mariani, 27, of Lancaster, was charged after a domestic incident Aug. 23 in the 700 block of Wyncroft Terrace, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Shonnea Brown, 29, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after an altercation Aug. 21 at McDonald’s, 1296 Millersville Pike, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Justin Lee Haldeman, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception after he stole a $650 check between July 1 and 10 from a mailbox in the 1200 block of East King Street and deposited it into his account, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: James Michael Jacobs, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property after he stole a wallet and its contents July 20 from the ground outside Sunoco, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, police said.

TRESPASS

LANCASTER TWP.: Christian Ruben Rivera, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness after he went into someone’s house Aug. 24 in the 600 block of West End Avenue, police said.

Pequea Township police

VANDALISM

CONESTOGA TWP.: Hunter Hartman, 20, of the 100 block of Run Valley Road, was charged with institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, underage drinking and public drunkenness after police arrived to a disturbance call on his block and were told Hartman was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 21. He became violent when police arrived and kicked out the rear window of a police car, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

STRASBURG: Lisa M. Lebron, 28, address not given, was charged with simple assault, defiant trespass and false identification to law enforcement after an incident July 18 in the 200 block of North Decatur Street, police said.