Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Adam Paul Witman, 23, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault following an incident in the 300 block of North Sixth Street at 7:51 p.m. on Feb. 17, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A center cap was stolen from the tire of a vehicle in the 200 block of North Second Street sometime before 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said. The vehicle's other tires were also damaged, possibly in an attempt to steal their caps as well, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Anna Blank, 40, of Stevens, was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after slapping a six-month-old infant in the face twice, causing bruising, at an address on Chestnut Hill Road around 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, police said. The infant was in Blank’s care at the time, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Mary Christine Baker, 42, of Denver, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and terroristic threats after showing up at a residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street and arguing with an adult there and then using a pair of scissors “in a threatening manner” as if she wanted to stab someone at 3:35 p.m. on Feb. 7, police said. The person knocked the scissors from Baker and held onto her as she continued making threats to harm them and their family, police said. Baker had previously been warned to stay away from the person and their residence, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Daqui Anthony Jackson, 22, address unknown, was charged with retail theft after stealing Yankee Candles from a store in the 400 block of North Reading Road on Sept. 30, police said.

Lancaster city police

THEFT

LANCASTER: An unidentified man and woman stole a purse from a customer at a Costco store at 1875 Hempstead Road sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 and then used credit cards inside to purchase several thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from nearby stores, police said. One of the two distracted the victim while the other stole the purse, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified vehicle left the road and struck a retaining wall at East Main and North Locust streets and then fled sometime on Feb. 18, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Joshua A. Myers, 30, of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment after shoving a person during an altercation in the borough at 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 8, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Colette M. Hostetter, 48, of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment after repeatedly contacting a person, sending them threatening messages and attempting to break into their home after having been told by police to cease all contact at 3:35 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Gustav Jose Schlegel, 60, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts of stalking and one count of harassment after he was seen taking photos of a woman’s property in the 600 block of Bernhard Avenue on Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, police said. Schegel, the woman’s neighbor, violated a no-contact and no-trespass order he had signed Jan. 18 following his arrest on similar charges, police said.