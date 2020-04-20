Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An unidentified man stole a purse from inside a vehicle parked at Columbia River Park and then attempted to use a bank card at Wells Fargo Bank around 4:30 p.m. March 26, police said. The man is described as white, thin, approximately 6-feet tall and wearing a black and gray flannel, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 42, of Lancaster, was cited after an April 15 domestic fight at a home in the 9000 block of North President Avenue in which she struck a person on the head with a container, causing a small cut, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Luis E. Rosa Sr., 50, of Lancaster was cited after an April 11 domestic fight at a home along Ranck Avenue in which he pushed and spit on a person, police said.

INDECENT ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph Michael Cedano-Warner, 26, of Lancaster, was charged April 1 after he grabbed the buttocks of a customer he did not know at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Someone stole hubcaps and scratched the paint of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane overnight April 14 to 15, causing more than $4,000 in damages, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SHOTS FIRED

WARWICK TWP.: Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired around 10:18 p.m. April 17 in the 300 block of Cardinal Road, police said.

FRAUD

EAST PETERSBURG: A unidentified person attempted to cash a $4,900 check by presenting false identification and a "poorly executed" disguise at 2:04 p.m. April 16 at Fulton Bank, 5998 Main Street, police said.

