Lititz police
DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE
LITITZ: Chase Michael David Albright, 30, of Lititz, was charged with DUI-related driving while operating privilege is suspended after a Sept. 7 traffic stop at East Main and North Oak streets, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
LITITZ: Jessica Lorin Catherson, 28, of Lancaster, was charged after she hit a man’s face several times and threw trash on a yard about 6:28 a.m. Sept. 6 in the first block of East Front Street, police said.
Lancaster police
DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER: Renard Harrell, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after an officer saw him drop two bags of suspected heroin and residue Sept. 10 in the 600 block of First Street, police said.
FLEEING POLICE
LANCASTER: Brian Lutz, 31, of Ronks, was charged with fleeing police, speeding, driving under suspension and a vehicle code violation after an incident Sept. 6 in the 100 block of North Broad Street, police said.
SHOTS FIRED
LANCASTER: Officers found several spent shell casings but no damage or injuries after a 1:20 a.m. report of shots fired in the area of Pearl Street and Columbia Avenue on Sept. 8, police said.
LANCASTER: Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Beaver Street just after midnight Sept. 10 and initially found no injuries or damage, but later discovered that a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Howard Avenue had been struck by two bullets and said the incidents were likely related.
LANCASTER: On Sept. 10 officers responded to a shots fired call around the first block of Locust Street at 11:25 p.m., and one heard additional shots fired south of that area, police said. They reported checking one group of males in the area and finding nothing, and trying to locate a second group that had been seen and finding only a semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Lebanon County. The investigation continues, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
LANCASTER: Cristina Rivera-DeJesus, 33, of the 400 block Locust Street, was charged with threatening to shoot a person with their own gun during an argument Sept. 3 in the 400 block of Locust Street, police said.
THEFT
LANCASTER: Michelle Lynn Snyder, 37 of Buttercup Road, West Lampeter Township, was charged with retail theft after stealing a Makita angle grinder Sept. 9 from Home Depot, 1700 Fruitville Pike, police said.
LANCASTER: A book bag and wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of East Fulton Street overnight Sept. 10 into Sept. 11.
LANCASTER: Someone reported that a cellphone was stolen Sept. 9 in the 200 block of South Prince Street by a woman who had asked to borrow it, police said.
VEHICLE THEFT
LANCASTER: A resident of the first block of Mary Street reported that his car, which had been locked, was stolen from the rear of the home sometime Sept. 1 or 2.
West Hempfield Township police
DUI
WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anthony J. Clement, 34, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely after he was stopped about 4:40 p.m. Aug. 24 on Route 30 west near Stony Battery Road, police said.
THEFT
WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Alisha Marie Green, 31, of Columbia, was charged after she stole $300 worth of lottery tickets Sept. 10 while working at Turkey Hill, 3570 Marietta Ave., police said.
Manor Township police
FORGERY
MANOR TWP.: Nathan Sandler, 32, of New Jersey, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after Members First Credit Union at 2050 Columbia Ave. made a complaint Aug. 14, and an investigation found that he had forged a $1,741.88 check from a Lancaster city auto shop, police said.