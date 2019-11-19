East Hempfield Township police

SHOOTING

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police are asking for help in a shooting early Nov. 18 in the parking lot of Turkey Hill, 298 East Main Street. Police said a person shot once at a the back of a dark gray four door Toyota, possible a Corolla, after approaching from behind a parked vehicle shortly before 1:20 a.m. The shooter fled in dark green Ford Mustang with black top, police said. The driver of the car that was shot left before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Kelly at 717-898-3103 extension 279 or kellyr@ehpd.org.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Krista Renae Lefever, 41, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence and two traffic violations after she made an illegal left turn and failed to signal properly Nov. 16 on East Second Avenue near South Cedar Street, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.236%, police said.

LITITZ: Jenna Marie Savitski, 37, of Birdsboro, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation after she drove on the wrong side of East Main Street near Church Square Nov. 17 , police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.166%, police said.

Manheim Township police

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Valessa Enid Rosario, F/21, of Ephrata, was charged with forgery after trying to cash $358 check Oct. 23 at M&T Bank, 1701 Oregon Pike, police said. She is at large and police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 717-569-6401.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Andre S. Vaughn, 34, and Tabitha L. Rodriguez, 31, were charged with harassment after fighting each other Nov. 16 at their home in the 900 block of East King Street, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph M. Cruz, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with the indirect criminal contempt after he contacted a protected person Nov. 12, police said. He is at large and police ask anyone who knows where he is to call 717-569-6401.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Harry Marion Awa, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after he punched a person multiple times in the head and face Oct. 19 at Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Johan Cruz, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after he stole $58 worth of items Nov. 15 from Giant, 1360 Columbia Ave., police said. Officers found two used hypodermic needles and a metal pipe with burnt residue upon it, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Jose R. Colon-Alvarado, 24, of Lancaster, as charged with retail theft after he stole $52 worth of cooked shrimp Nov. 6 from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Amy L. Searing, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of retail theft after stealing $32 worth of items Nov. 1 from CVS Pharmacy, 1278 Millersville Pike, and $216 worth of items from CVS Nov. 15, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Robin Nicole Greiner, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she stole $45 worth of items Sept. 22 from Giant, 1360 Columbia Ave., police said. She is at large and police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 717-569-6401.

MANHEIM TWP.: A resident reported someone opened a utility account in their name and made $1,144 worth of purchases.

LANCASTER TWP.: A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block Dickens Drive Nov. 15-16 and two cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.