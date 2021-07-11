East Earl Township police

BURGLARY

EAST EARL TWP.: A shirtless man with his right arm in a sling was seen approaching a residence in the 4200 block of Division Highway at 2:25 a.m. on July 7 before leaving and returning again at 2:50 a.m., this time disguised in a bucket hat and t-shirt, police said. The man stole an unspecified item from a detached garage at the residence and was last seen fleeing on foot toward Division Highway, police said.

Ephrata police

VANDALISM

EPHRATA: An unknown vandal broke apart several slate steps on both sides of a band shell stage at the Ephrata Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street sometime between 4 p.m. on July 7 and 8 a.m. on July 8, police said. The steps were broken into pieces and scattered about the area, causing several hundred dollars worth of damage, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A loud banging noise was heard by a resident in the 600 block of South Cedar Street around midnight on July 7, police said. Authorities did not receive any other reports of a similar noise, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Angely A. Ortiz, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after initiating physical combat with another customer inside a Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue, alarming others in the area, at 5:34 p.m. on June 25, police said.

LOITERING

MANHEIM TWP.: Noah David Enck, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime, defiant trespass and public drunkenness after he was seen attempting to enter a residence in the 1300 block of John Adams Drive at 11:34 p.m. on July 1, police said. Enck entered a gated area without permission, went to the rear of the residence and then continually attempted to open the rear door, despite the homeowner ordering him to leave, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $750 Apple iPhone as the owner played basketball at Stauffer Park at 1241 Lititz Pike sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on July 7, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Nathaniel Jacob Kurtzer, 22, of Philadelphia, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses after crashing in the 2700 block of Division Highway at 6:26 p.m. on May 13, police said. Kurtzer, who was later determined to have had marijuana in his system, turned in front of another vehicle, causing the crash, police said.

TRESPASS

NEW HOLLAND: Alyssa Marie Delgado-Diaz, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with defiant trespass after she was seen arguing with a resident in the 300 block of East Jackson Street around 8:15 p.m. on June 28, police said. Delgado had created a disturbance at the residence before and had been told that she was no longer allowed on the property, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Hope Lee Rottmund, 47, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault after attacking a person with a broom stick, causing minor injuries, during a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike sometime on June 6, police said.

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: A resident of Republic Drive purchased a golden retriever puppy from a Dallas, Texas, based company which never arrived on July 6, police said. The resident received a confirmation email that the puppy had shipped, but was then told over the phone that she was required to send payments of $860, $800 and $900 in cash and $500 in Visa gift cards to ensure the puppy would arrive, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $9,500 2014 Nissan Maxima which had been reported stolen by the Philadelphia Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 12:53 p.m. on June 30, police said.

PENN TWP.: A $35,000 2017 Audi Q7 which had been reported stolen by the Hamburg Borough Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 7:14 a.m. on July 7, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Rene Jose Jaquez, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he was seen on video stealing more than $1,600 worth of items from multiple vehicles at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 11:45 a.m. on July 7, police said.

VANDALISM

WARWICK TWP.: An unknown vandal ripped off a water line from the top of a men’s urinal and bent it down to the floor, causing $1,000 in damage, at a men’s public restroom at Dean Saylor Linear Park at 303 East Newport Road sometime before 8:01 a.m. on July 8, police said.

CLAY TWP.: An unknown vandal ripped off a sink and caused other damage to toilet fixtures in both the men’s and women’s public restrooms, causing about $1,000 in damage, at Hopeland Community Park at 640 Hopeland Road sometime before 8:11 a.m. on July 9, police said.

Office of Attorney General

IDENTITY FRAUD

DENVER: Aliesha Crystal McLee, 19, and Isaiah K. Smith, 20, both of Brooklyn, New York, were each charged with two counts of identity theft, conspiracy and three drug charges after they fraudulently obtained a prescription for a cough syrup and an antibiotic at Anderson Pharmacy at 334 Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on July 6, police said. Mclee and Smith, who claimed they were paid $400 for each prescription bottle they obtained, forged the name of a semi-retired 71-year-old physician who had not given permission to have any prescriptions written in their name, police said. McLee and Smith obtained several prescriptions at a Lebabon County pharmacy before being arrested at Anderson Pharmacy, which had alerted authorities to the fraudulent prescription, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

ASSAULT

STRASBURG: Robert Michael Dettinger Jr., 18, of Strasburg, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and simple assault after punching a man several times during a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Wilton Avenue at 3 a.m. and again at 7 a.m. on July 7, police said. Dettinger then struggled with police and head butted an officer as he was being arrested, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Jamie Lee Burkhart, 59, of Leola, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after she arrived drunk at the scene of her husband’s crash in the first block of Meadow View Drive at 4:35 p.m. on June 26, police said. Charges are also pending against Burkhart’s husband, Michael Burkhart, 60, also of Leola, after he struck a parked vehicle in the same block, police said. Michael Burkhart was unable to perform a field sobriety test due to injuries sustained in the crash, but consented to a blood draw, the results of which are still pending, police said.