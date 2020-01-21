East Hempfield Township police
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police reported Monday that a warrant was issued for Hunter James Briel, 19, of Manheim, who is accused of selling two queen-size mattresses that did not belong to him and faces charges of theft by unlawful taking. Court records show the charges dated to Nov. 17 and were filed in December. Police ask anyone with information on Briel’s whereabouts to submit a tip through Crime Watch or call the department at 717-898-3103.
East Lampeter Township police
RETAIL THEFT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: William Turner, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after police said he was seen placing $437 worth of merchandise in plastic bags and leaving Walmart, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, at 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 17.
DRUG POSSESSION/FALSE ID
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Mitchell Christaldi, 20, of Strasburg, was charged with unsworn falsification, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence after he lied about his identity to a police officer during a traffic stop at 10:13 a.m. on Jan. 19, police said. After being identified and taken into custody, Christaldi attempted to conceal a small bag of methamphetamine in the crack of the vehicle's seat, police said.
Manor Township police
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Brant T. Dunlap, 34, of the 2600 block of Columbia Ave., Lancaster, was charged after a Jan. 5 report of a vehicle driving up and down a driveway in the 2600 block of Columbia Avenue and then striking a lamp post, police said. They reported Dunlap was not able to complete field sobriety tests and charges were filed after he refused a chemical breath test.
HARASSMENT
MANOR TWP.: Amber May Ade, 27, of the 100 block of North Charlotte Street in Manheim, was cited after a disturbance report Jan. 18 in the 3600 block of Anchor Road, police said. They reported that Ade was visibly intoxicated, had a bloody lip and a scratch on her head and claimed that her boyfriend had tried to choke her, but that the boyfriend and other witnesses in the home said she had attacked him, punching him in the chest and genitals.