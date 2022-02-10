East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Two unidentified men stole $1,272.50 in merchandise from a local business, then fled in a GMC U-Haul van shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DRUG VIOLATION

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Scott Allen Risser, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with a felony drug violation after selling multiple packets of heroin to an undercover detective in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike on numerous occasions of the course of several months before Jan. 13, police said.

Ephrata police

VEHICLE CRASH

WEST COCALICO TWP.: A propane truck failed to stop at Peartown and Texter Mountain roads and skidded out of control, overturning and striking an SUV and utility pole around 7 a.m. on Feb. 8, police said. No propane was spilled, but the driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old Reinhold woman, was hospitalized with an arm injury, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Kevin Ossowski, 59, of Elkton, Maryland, was charged with simple assault, defiant trespass and criminal mischief after grabbing a woman by the shoulders, slapping her across the face and throwing her during an argument at her residence in the first block of East Front Street around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, police said. Ossowski, who also damaged the woman’s phone when he slammed it on a table, was arrested in Maryland on Jan. 31, police said.

STRANGULATION

LITITZ: John Anthony Shober Jr., 37, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after pushing and throwing a woman to the ground, grabbing her by the hair, pinning her down on a bed and strangling her during an argument in the 500 block of East Front Street at 2:38 a.m. on Feb. 4, police said. The woman was able to get away and ran out of the room, police said.

Manheim Township police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

MANHEIM TWP.: Tyler Gregory Yarbrough, 20, address unknown, was charged with indecent exposure after he was seen on security footage walking through the aisles of a Target store at 1589 Fruitville Pike while masturbating at 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 7, police said. A concerned onlooker reported Yarbrough after seeing him masturbating in the parking lot, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jimmy Omar Green, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud after stealing two purses from a shopping cart and a car trunk at a Giant grocery store at 1360 Columbia Avenue on Jan. 27 and 31, police said. Green then used credit cards from inside the stolen purses to purchase a combined $1,704.45 worth of items from nearby stores, police said.

New Holland police

INDECENT ASSAULT

EARL TWP.: Felix Orlando Marrero Santini, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent assault after touching a 22-year-old woman inappropriately during a car ride to an unknown location on North Shirk Road at 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said. The woman, who had met Santini on social media, texted police for help but didn’t know her exact location, instead texting the color and make of vehicle to 911, helping officers track the vehicle down, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

CLAY TWP.: Roxann Lee Refi, 35, of Ephrata, was charged with harassment after subjecting another person to unwanted physical contact during an argument in the 2100 block of West Main Street at 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 2, police said.

West Earl Township police

VEHICLE CRASH

WEST EARL TWP.: Barbara Anita Keenan, 57, of Ephrata, was charged with accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, a drug violation and two summary traffic violations after leaving the road and striking a guardrail and three parked vehicles in the 4300 block of Oregon Pike at 5:19 a.m. on Jan. 25, police said. Keenan, who was found to have active arrest warrants, texted a friend to pick her up after the crash 80 minutes before she ever spoke with police, police said.