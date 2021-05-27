Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Cindy A. Weaver, 63, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after yelling profanities at a neighbor on an unspecified street, calling him names and telling him to get out of the neighborhood on a daily basis in the days before May 19, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Thomas Alan Dietz Jr., 31, of Columbia, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after taking $410 from a drawer at the American Legion at 329 Chestnut Street that was meant to be used for a raffle for two baskets at 11:25 a.m. on May 20, police said.

East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Larue A. Breasette, 58, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic summary after crashing his vehicle in the 1000 block of Precast Road at around 6:25 p.m. on May 14, police said. Breasette had a BAC of 0.117%, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Patrick Lewis Lyons Jr., 37, of Paradise Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after he was found unconscious from a heroin overdose in the driver seat of a truck with a 2-year-old child in the back seat at a Walmart at 2034 Lincoln Highway East at 8:31 p.m. on May 9, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Jerry Cadet, 35, of Reading, was charged with retail theft after he attempted to leave with $300.36 in unpaid merchandise from a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 9:53 a.m. on May 24, police said.

EPHRATA: Crystal Lynn Wakefield, 37, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after hiding $1,067 in merchandise inside duffle bags at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street and attempting to leave the store without paying at 4:06 p.m. on May 24, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: Two people were seen exiting a vehicle at North Cedar and Leaman streets where they began arguing and fighting at around 11:23 a.m. on May 19, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: Suspicious items were found in trash cans in the 100 block of South Broad Street at around 9:40 a.m. on May 20, police said.

LITITZ: An unknown man was seen attempting to climb the stone building façade at St. Paul’s Church at 200 West Orange Street at around 1:39 p.m. on May 20, police said. The man left before officers arrived, police said.

LITITZ: An unknown person was heard attempting to open the window to a residence in the 600 block of Lititz Manor Drive sometime during the night of May 21-22, police said.

LITITZ: Two people were found in a cemetery in the 200 block of West Orange Street searching for ghosts at around 10:37 p.m. on May 23, police said. The individuals were warned against trespassing and released, police said.

LITITZ: A resident in the 100 block of West Third Avenue reported hearing gunshots at around 8:15 p.m. on May 23, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person threw a brick at a storm door, smashing the glass and causing $200 in damage in the 1000 block of Clark Street at 6:15 p.m. on May 20, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person smashed the front window of Rosa Rosa Pizzeria at 1040 Harrisburg Pike, causing $800 in damage, sometime between May 20 and May 21, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Nathan Aaron Matthias, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after becoming upset after being refused service due to his intoxication at Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1565 Fruitville Pike at 2:45 p.m. on May 22, police said. Matthias was seen using obscene language and yelling, alarming other patrons inside the store, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Michael Dancy, 43, of Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle in the 1400 block of East King Street at 1:58 a.m. on April 21, police said. Dancy had THC and PCP in his system, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Marcus Joshua Adkison, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle along Dickens Drive at 1:37 a.m. on May 22, police said. Adkison had a BAC of 0.140% at the time of the crash, police said.

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN

MANHEIM TWP.: Little-Joe Oliveras, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two drug charges after two of his children, ages 3 and 5, were found unattended at the pool of the Eden Resort Inn at 222 Eden Road at 10:10 p.m. on May 22, after the pool had closed for the evening, police said. Officers and hotel staff determined that the children had wandered away from their room, police said. Oliveras was found in the room with marijuana, a glass jar and a digital scale in plain view, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Samantha A. Bryson, 26, of Manheim, was charged with harassment after biting and scratching another person while trying to enter their home during a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Orchard Street at 12:15 p.m. on May 23, police said.

INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw rocks at the bathroom windows at Stauffer Park, smashing the glass and causing $600 in damage sometime between May 19 and May 21, police said.

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAYS

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles Englert, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with obstructing highways after a domestic dispute with the driver of a vehicle where he was a passenger at Murray Hill Drive and Oregon Pike at 1:22 p.m. on May 19, police said. Englert reached over, shut off the vehicle and took the keys while the vehicle was in the middle of the street, then walked away, police said.

RESISTING ARREST

MANHEIM TWP.: Andrew Marquis Weathers, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass after he was asked to leave a Sheetz at 1699 Oregon Pike by store management and refused to do so at 8:23 a.m. on May 14, police said. Weathers refused to be arrested and was taken to the ground, where he tucked his arms under his stomach and resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph Kirk Weitzel, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after he was found heavily intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the lobby of the Hammock Hotel at 1492 Lititz Pike at 7:40 p.m. on May 17, police said. Weitzel pulled and pushed away from officers and refused to enter a police vehicle, also threatening physical violence against the officers, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A 17-year-old, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft after they were seen stealing $276.58 from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 10:10 p.m. on May 12, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person convinced a resident in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street to purchase $400 in Google Play gift cards to “unhack” their eBay account at 5 p.m. on May 18, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person stole a wallet with $200 from a customer’s shopping card at a TJ Maxx at 832 Plaza Boulevard sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 19, police said. Credit and debit cards inside the wallet were later unsuccessfully used at another store, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person stole a $400 catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked in the 900 block of East King Street at 1:17 p.m. on May 24, police said.

Manor Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Zachary Bernhardt, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he threw water at an employee when he woke up after having passed out at a bar in the 100 block of South Centerville Road at 6:34 p.m. on May 15, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WARWICK TWP.: Brock Michael Stehr, 41, of Lititz, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after he was seen puncturing and deflating the tired of a vehicle in the first block of Pleasant Lane at 8:30 p.m. on May 24, police said. Stehr also left harassing phone messages, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: Leah Jo Grove, 59, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft after she was seen taking a $349.99 battery from an Ace Hardware at 1739 West Main Street at 7:45 a.m. on May 25, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.: Raymond Barkeley Baylis, 64, of Little Britain Township, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment after threatening to kill a woman, then grabbing her and placing her in a headlock, striking her in the face multiple times, during an argument in the 100 block of Short Road at around 11 a.m. on May 21, police said. The argument began after the woman called Baylis’ mother a “whore,” police said.

Pequea Township police

CRASH

PEQUEA TWP.: A 19-year-old driver, of Willow Street, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole in the 100 block of West Boehms Road at 7:25 p.m. on May 17, police said. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

FRAUD

PEQUEA TWP.: A woman on Schultz Road purchased $4,000 in gift cards after receiving a scam phone call from someone claiming to be from Reader’s Digest who stated she had won a prize of $2.5 million and a new car at 10 a.m. on May 21, police said. The woman was told she had to first pay the interest on the prizes before she could claim them, and was then given instructions to purchase gift cards from various stores and supply the caller with the information, police said.