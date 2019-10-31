Columbia police

DRUG POSSESSION

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: Eugenia L. Moss, 49, of Mount Joy, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a crash Sept. 28 at 12:47 a.m. in the 400 block of South Front Street where police found Moss laying beside the vehicle, police said. In the car, police found a vape pen that smelled of marijuana and while looking for Moss's license, they found a bag of marijuana in her purse, drug paraphernalia, assorted pills and a a clear crystal-like substance, police said.

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA: Elijah Deptula, 18, of Columbia, was charged with trespassing after he let his dog defecate on property in the first block of South Fifth Street on Oct. 17, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Richard A. Plank, 68, of Adamstown, was charged with driving under the influence of depressant and careless driving after he hit two vehicles and several traffic cones in an active work zone about 8:20 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 2200 block of North Reading Road, police said. He continued driving but was stopped several minutes later, police said.

Lititz police

DOG ORDINANCE VIOLATION

LITITZ: Daniel C. Ober, 32, of Lititz, was cited for a dog ordinance violation after his dog was fround running loose in the 200 block of Leaman Street on Oct. 28 at 3:10 p.m. police said. Police said the same dog was returned to Ober a few hours earlier after running loose.

DUI

LITITZ: James Melvin Bachman, 72, was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of failing to obey traffic signs after police watched him fail to properly stop at two stop signs Oct. 10 at 12:01 a.m. in the 300 block of South Broad Street, police said. Bachman's blood alcohol content was .087%, police said.

IDENTITY THEFT

LITITZ: Tracy Lee Ella, 42, no address provided, was charged with identity theft after she opened a credit card account using a Lititz resident's name, police said. The investigation began Aug. 15, police said.

Mount Joy police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: Danielle Lynn Hineline, 28, of Mount Joy, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after she was loud and noisy with slurred speech and had difficulty standing in public on October 13, police said. She clenched her arms to her side and pulled away when police tried to arrest her, causing the officer to strike his knee on a parked patrol vehicle, police said.