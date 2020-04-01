East Cocalico Township

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Robert Jay Martin, 54, of Stevens, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for running a stop sign on South Reamstown Road on March 11, police said. Martin admitted to police that he smoked marijuana before driving and was taken to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital but refused to take a blood test, police said.

DUI, ESCAPE, THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jacob Elijah Jones, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, escape, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking after police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation in a vehicle that was reported stolen on March 13 at 3:26 p.m., police said. Jones ran from police behind several businesses and then ran across the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said. He was caught in the parking lot of the Members First Credit Union and hand a pipe, needles and other drug paraphernalia in his possession police said. Martin also had multiple outstanding warrants and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and a blood test showed high levels of CNS stimulants and narcotics, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

ROBBERY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified woman robbed Turkey Hill, located at 2453 Old Philadelphia Pike, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money and a carton of cigarettes around 8:20 p.m. March 26, police said. The woman is described as white or Hispanic with light skin, a thin build, around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 40 years old. She was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and glasses, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Gabriella Nadine Teran, 19, of Landisville, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled her over for driving erratically on Feb. 22 at 8:10 p.m. near Wabank and Kensington roads, police said. Teran showed signs of impairment and kept dozing off, according to police. Marijuana, rolling papers, a metal grinder and a digital scale were found in her vehicle, police said. She was taken to the hospital for a drug overdose and a blood test showed THC, amitriptyline, nortiptyline, gabapentin, ketamine and norketamine, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Kevin Velez-Cortes, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police identified him as a driver in a crash that happened on March 3 at 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of North Duke Street and McGovern Avenue, police said. Velez-Cortes admitted to drinking alcohol and had a blood-alcohol content of .077%, along with clonazepam, 7-amino clonaepam, morphine, burenorphine and norburprenophine in his system, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Timothy S. Yecker, 41 and Tara M. Swinehart, 47, both of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after a domestic dispute where they both slapped each other on Monday, March 30, at 9:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Dickens Drive, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Eli Samuel Rodriguez, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft for stealing $600.53 worth of merchandise on five separate occasions while working at the Columbia Avenue Giant Food Store from Jan. 19 to Feb. 14, according to police.

LANCASTER TWP.: Gerardo J. Martinez, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing $607.74 on nine separate occasions from the Millersville Pike Weis Markets from Feb. 21 to March 18, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manor Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Joseph Ranoia, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with confinement of dogs after his dog slipped out of its leash and collar and attacked another dog at 3:06 p.m. March 30 in the 300 block of Houffman Place, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Joseph Guidos, 60, of Conestoga, was charged with confinement of dogs after his dog escaped and attacked and killed a cat around 7:06 p.m. March 25 in the 100 block of Pittsburgh Valley Road, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Marialdy Cruz-Castro, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and underage drinking after a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. March 14 in the 1800 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Carmen R. Almonte De Flores, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop around 3:05 a.m. March 5 in the 1600 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Marianela Ortega-Andino, 43, of Lancaster Township, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 15 on Columbia Avenue at Redwood Drive, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Amanuel Fitwi, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light around 11:33 p.m. Feb. 15 on Columbia Avenue at Millersville Road, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANOR TWP.: Timothy Santiago, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after he kicked and damaged a door around 3:52 a.m. March 14 in the 500 block of Hershey Mill Road, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: