Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified vehicle struck a parked car in the first block of East Main Street and fled the scene without stopping around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, police said.

New Holland police

CORRUPTION OF MINORS

EARL TWP.: Eric Antonio Ronda-Diaz, 45, of Denver, was charged with corruption of minors, furnishing tobacco to a minor and a summary traffic offense after he was seen purchasing a vape and pods for three children, ages 12, 12 and 13, at a Sheetz in the 600 block of West Main Street at 1:06 a.m. on Oct. 2, police said. The juveniles were taken home without any charges filed against them, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Shawn Michael Reilly, 55, of Manheim, was charged with simple assault after throwing a man onto the floor, sitting on his chest and repeatedly punching him in the face at the Lancaster Inn and Suits at 1475 Lancaster Road sometime on Oct. 2, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Stacey Lynn Cramer, 45, of Manheim, was charged with theft of lost property after taking a wallet and placing it in her shopping bag at a CVS Pharmacy at 129 Doe Run Road, then leaving without attempting to return it sometime on Sept. 24, police said. The victim accidentally left their wallet at a self-checkout, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

SALISBURY TWP.: Bobbie Z. Hall, 46, of Gap, was charged with simple assault and harassment after punching, slapping, scratching and pushing a person at a Circle Drive residence at 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said.

BURGLARY

CONESTOGA TWP.: Someone entered a residence on Magnolia Drive sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, police said. The resident believed the home had been entered after discovering their metal door frame was bent, police said. No items were reported stolen from the residence.

CRASH

FULTON TWP.: A vehicle crashed into a horse that had come loose from a nearby property in the 200 block of Black Barren Road at 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 27, police said. The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for what were believed to be minor injuries, police said. The status of the horse, which jumped directly in front of the vehicle, was not provided by police.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Unidentified vandals threw two eggs at a residence on Scotland Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, police said.

PROPULSION OF MISSILES

SALISBURY TWP.: Someone riding in a Jeep Cherokee shot a BB gun at a horse and buggy at White Horse and Amish roads at 10:37 p.m. on Oct. 3, police said. The horse its driver were uninjured and the buggy was undamaged, police said.

THEFT

PARADISE TWP.: A Lincoln Highway East resident was scammed out of $2,600 after befriending a woman online on Sept. 9, police said. The woman convinced the man to send her $1,600 in cash, then to cash a counterfeit check for $1,500, police said.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.: Someone entered a construction site on Wesley Road and cut the lock to a work trailer, stealing various tools from the trailer before fleeing sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, police said.

MARTIC TWP.: A Bridge Valley Road resident was scammed out of $650 after attempting to purchase a dog online sometime between noon on Oct. 1 and 3:39 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Ryan Thomas Shirk, 23, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to unattended property and a traffic violation after driving off the road and crashing into a tree and fence in the 400 block of Musser Road around 12:30 a.m. on July 22, police said. Shirk told officers he had consumed alcoholic beverages, police said.

TRESPASS

MARIETTA: Troy Bennet Hershey, 31, address unknown, was charged with defiant trespass after he was discovered inside an apartment in the 100 block of West Market Street where he was not permitted at 8:21 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said. Hershey was found to have a warrant for his arrest through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, police said.