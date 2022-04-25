Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A package was stolen from a residence in the first block of South Third Street sometime between 10:53 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 21, police said.

COLUMBIA: A vehicle near Fourth and Chestnut streets was broken into sometime during the night of April 22-23, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the rear of the vehicle they were in was struck at South Spruce and West Lemon streets at 3:26 p.m. on April 20, police said.

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Anastaia Marypatrick Volland, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking a man in the face during a dispute in the first block of East Center Street around 1:30 a.m. on April 21, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Bradley W. White, 50, of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment after driving his vehicle toward a person during an argument “with no legitimate purpose” at 8:22 a.m. on April 8, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Clint R. Hinkle, 48, of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment after shoving a person in a borough house during an argument at 9:19 a.m. on April 17, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

PENN TWP.: Fraudulent transactions possibly worth more than $63,400 were discovered in the bank account of a resident near Auction and Graystone roads at 10:07 p.m. on April 19, police said.

PENN TWP.: A resident of the 500 block of Wood Duck Drive sold a $2,000 pool table online at 12:11 p.m. on April 20, police said. The payment was determined to be fraudulent and the scam was foiled before the property was taken, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Around $700 in tools were reported stolen from a garage in the 200 block of Landis Valley Road at 9:19 p.m. on April 18, police said. The tools were later found in another building several hours later, and no theft had occurred, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of North Broad Street sometime before 5:05 p.m. on April 19, police said.

Pequea Township police

VANDALISM

PEQUEA TWP.: A rock was thrown at a vehicle near New Danville Pike and Long Lane, striking and damaging the front of the vehicle, around 10 p.m. on April 21, police said. The unidentified suspect fled south on New Danville pike toward Conestoga, police said. A similar incident then occurred in the Quarryville area around 10:30 p.m., police said.